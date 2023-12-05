WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?… Lara Logan and Truth in Media Releases New Information on Jan 6 Fedsurrection (VIDEO)

Lara Logan released the latest episode – Episode 8 – of her amazing series “Fed-Surrection Part 3” on January 6 riot and Ray Epps.

The video was released at Truth in Media website on Tuesday.

This week Lara Logan focuses on what we have already learned about the January 6 protests and the government actors who set up innocent Trump supporters.

This was Lara’s latest investigative piece. The entire collection is posted on the Truth in Media website.

Lara Logan continued to ask the question: Was January 6th a setup? Was January 6th a “fedsurrection?”

Lara Logan and Jim Hoft discussed the “criminal act” that sent at least 8 Trump supporters to prison. Eight Trump supporters are serving time today for touching a giant Trump sign that was moving toward police. But for some reason, Ray Epps was not charged with this “crime” despite pushing this sign directly at police and then pushing the crowd as the sign moved toward the police line.

Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences.

Here Are the Eight Trump Supporters the FBI Arrested and Who Are Serving Years in Prison for Committing the Same ActTGP contributor Patty McMurray was first to point out this criminal act by Ray Epps back in 2021.

Clearly, there is more to the Ray Epps story.

The Gateway Pundit wants to thank Lara Logan for her courage and honesty in this historic investigation. If life were fair, Lara would receive several awards for her amazing work here.

Watch this entire video here — The video includes new footage we have not seen before.