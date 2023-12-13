“We Will Kill You All, Occupiers!”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Threaten Jews Attending Hanukkah Ceremony at Israeli Embassy in DC

Jewish attendees of the Hanukkah ceremony at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night were threatened by pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside the embassy who harassed the guests as they left.

Video posted online by the independent Israel War Room account shows a car with two people in it harassing a Jewish man as he is walking away from the embassy. A man can be seen popped up from the open sunroof waving a large Palestinian flag at the man while the woman driver screams death threats in a thick foreign accent at the man as she slowly drives to keep pace with the man with one hand on the steering wheel and the other jabbing at him out the window.. The man can be heard arguing back, calling them terrorists, but keeps on walking.

Pro-Hamas woman, “You are killers! Occupiers of people’s countries! Occupiers! Occupiers! Occupiers! We will kill you all, occupiers! We will kill you all, occupiers!”

Several guests posted about being harassed by the pro-Hamas protesters:

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, “The pro-Hamas demonstrators yelled “Exterminate the Jews” at us as we were leaving @IsraelinUSA tonight.”

Jonathan Allen, government relations for the Anti-Defamation League, “They shouted we were “Nazis like Hitler.” They shoved a phone in my face calling me a “F*cking B*tch” trying to incite a response. While hostage families lit the menorah inside, calling for the release of their family, you could hear protestors yelling “murderers” outside.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who has been the most steadfast supporter of Israel in the Biden administration since the October 7 attack, was an honored guest at the ceremony.

Gabby Deutsch, reporter for Jewish Insider, “At tonight’s Hanukkah event at the Israeli embassy in Washington, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby was called up to light a candle — the only non-Jew and only US government official given that honor tonight.”

Neria Kraus with NewsIsrael13, “White House’s John Kirby receives a symbolic dog-tag from a father of a young Israeli that is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. It says: “bring them home now”…”Rubi (in the video) is the father of Itay, an American citizen that was kidnapped by Hamas. He’ll attend the meeting with president Biden tomorrow.”

The menorah was rescued from a home that was destroyed in the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

Aviva Klompas, “The Hermesh family hid in their home in Kibbutz Kfar Azza for 20 hours before being rescued on Oct 7 from the Hamas massacre. Their home was entirely destroyed. The only thing the family could rescue from the ruins was the family Hannukiah. This evening, it was lit at @IsraelinUSA by family members of hostages and by White House national security spokesman John Kirby.”

The Israeli Embassy, “Tonight, on the sixth night of Hanukkah, we light the candles at the embassy on this very special menorah that survived the horrific attack in Kfar Aza on Oct. 7th. Over 130 hostages still remain captive in Gaza. We light for them.”