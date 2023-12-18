WATCH: Twitch Streamer Left SHOCKED After Being Banned from Entering UFC Event for Making Threatening Comments About President Trump

As the Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson previously reported, President Trump attended the UFC Welterweight Championship Championship fight in Las Vegas between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards. The fight was won by Edwards by unanimous decision though Covington claimed afterward the judges stole it from him because he supports Trump.

But before the event, a young man decided to stir up a hornet’s nest with some threatening words about the 45th president and was left stunned after learning the UFC decided to take him at his word.

A Twitch streamer going by N3on (real name Rangesh Mutama) went on social media just before the event, bragging about how he was going to get in Trump’s face and say some nasty things. The UFC quickly found out and banned the streamer, leaving him in total shock.

N3on: I’m going to walk up, and I’m going to talk my sh*t to Trump. And it’s going to be a very good experience. I don’t care if half the Secret Service is there. I don’t give a f**k. I’m going to talk my sh*t.

WATCH:

NEW: Twitch streamer shocked after Dana White bans him from entering the UFC arena after he threatened to confront Donald Trump. This is the definition of FAFO. Streamer N3on was visibly stunned after he was told he wasn't allowed to enter UFC 296 in Las Vegas. "They dropped… pic.twitter.com/6lfMN43GsY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2023

N3on friend: N3on's not allowed in.

N3on: What?

N3on friend: They dropped your name specifically.

N3on: Huh?

N3on Friend: They just dropped your name specifically, brother, they said N3on is not allowed in.

N3on: In the stands? What?... I'm not allowed in the stands?

N3on friend: You specifically. Now I need to talk about refunding the da*n money.

N3on: No, no, no. There's no f**king way.

How could he not have known there would be consequences for threatening a former president?

A reporter asked UFC commissioner Dana White about the Twitch streamer being banned, and he did not mince words.

Dana White WENT OFF on N3on for threatening Trump before UFC 296 pic.twitter.com/YDjjXRZYwm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 17, 2023

White: When you say stupid sh*t like that, yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out for making threats and talking dumb sh*t. Reporter: He said he was going to confront Donald Trump. White: I don't care what he said! Did he? (gesturing) He's this f**king tall, you know that? F**king punk.

The UFC almost certainly saved N3on from himself because a fight with the Secret Service or Trump would have ended badly for the young man.