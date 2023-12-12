WATCH: Anti-Semitic Turkish Lawmaker Suddenly Collapses While Giving a Disgusting Speech Trashing Israel

A shocking moment unfolded in the Turkish Parliament on Tuesday that one could consider a sign from God.

As The Yeshiva World reported, Bitmez giving a nasty speech bashing Israel when he suddenly collapsed to the shock of his colleagues.

During his closing remarks. Bitmez stated “We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history” and that “Israel will suffer the wrath of Allah.”

At that moment, he stumbles and falls to the floor. Other politicians rush to his aid.

WATCH:

The Daily Mail noted Bitmez had to be stretchered out of the hall after receiving CPR “for a long time.” Turhan Çömez, a deputy from the Kemalist İYİ Party and a trained doctor, was reportedly the first to help Bitmez.

Bitmez was then rushed to Bilkent City Hospital in Ankara, where he is listed in critical condition. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack during his unhinged tirade.

Saadet Chairperson Temel Karamollaoğlu told reporters, “Bitmez’s health was still at risk and asked for prayers for his recovery.”

Dr Fahrettin Koca, health minister of Turkey, released a statement saying that Bitmez was ‘disturbed’ during his speech at the General Assembly. He added that Bitmez was currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Ankara hospital.

Bitmez is a member of Saadet, an Islamist Turkish political party founded in 2001.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Palestinian terrorist Hamas following its October 7 attacks on Israel. Thanks to Hamas, over 1,200 people have been killed and 240 taken hostage.

Hamas has also committed numerous war crimes, including raping women, slaughtering babies, killing peaceful festival attendees, and beheading Israeli soldiers.

Despite these facts, Turkish politicians led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have lavished praise on Hamas and bashed Israel continuously in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. Now, one has struck down due to either health reasons or the wrath of God.