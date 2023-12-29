WATCH: 2021 Video of Maine Secretary of State Discussing “Election Sabotage” and the ACLU, SPLC Role Working to Bar Trump From Ballots in Key States Surfaces

A 2021 video of Maine’s psycho Secretary of State Shenna Bellows discussing “election sabotage” and “democracy” surfaced after she unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Maine’s electoral votes are split. Trump won one of Maine’s electoral votes in 2016 and 2020.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Bellows, who isn’t even a lawyer, concluded: “Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

A 2021 video of Bellows admitting the ACLU and SPLC are working to bar Trump from ballots in key states surfaced.

Bellows made the comments in an interview with other toxic Democrat Secretaries of State.

“We need to organize to make sure we have better leaders in positions of power to fight back against [election sabotage],” Bellows said before admitting that far-left organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are working to bar Trump from the ballot.

