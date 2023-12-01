War Resumes After Hamas Breaks Truce With Terror and Rocket Attacks; Israel Responds With Air Strikes on Gaza

The war between Israel and Hamas resumed on Friday after Hamas broke the day-to-day ceasefire for hostages agreement with a deadly terror attack in Jerusalem on Thursday and rocket fire on Israel early Friday morning. Also, Hamas had reportedly not sent a list of hostages to be released for Friday. Israel responded with air strikes on Gaza after 7 a.m. local time, and ground attacks.

Statement by the Israel Defense Forces: “Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.”

Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gVRpctD79R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian, “IDF says Hamas has violated the ceasefire by firing rockets at Israel, and in response, has renewed its attacks on the terror group…Hamas also did not provide a new list of hostages by 7 a.m.”

Hamas also did not provide a new list of hostages by 7 a.m. — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 1, 2023

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst, “The ceasefire is over. Israeli jets are striking Gaza. Heavy clashes reported at different areas along the strip.”

The ceasefire is over. Israeli jets are striking Gaza. Heavy clashes reported at different areas along the strip. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) December 1, 2023

Hamas launched missiles at Israel:

#BREAKING: Massive Hamas rocket barrage on Israeli civilians in the south. pic.twitter.com/6lYUpWZ2XT — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 1, 2023

Israel released a map for people in Gaza to help keep them safe during combat operations.

The IDF has published an interactive map splitting the Gaza Strip into hundreds of small zones, which it will use to notify Palestinian civilians of active combat zones.https://t.co/rAJdkMRcze pic.twitter.com/rmhAj50sYH — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 1, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Israel as the ceasefire ended after meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Tel Aviv airport leaving Israël as truce ends pic.twitter.com/DKXsE0zy4R — Leon Bruneau (@leobruneau) December 1, 2023

The Biden administration is putting pressure on Israel in its conduct of the war, “Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and I discussed efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and accelerate delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza. I emphasized the need for Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm.”

Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and I discussed efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and accelerate delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza. I emphasized the need for Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm. pic.twitter.com/GLitYLeM1e — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 30, 2023

“I spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah about the conflict in Gaza and measures to improve security and freedom for Palestinians in the West Bank. I reiterated the U.S. commitment to advancing the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

I spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah about the conflict in Gaza and measures to improve security and freedom for Palestinians in the West Bank. I reiterated the U.S. commitment to advancing the establishment of a Palestinian state. pic.twitter.com/8WYzlqEYPj — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 30, 2023

In D.C. on Thursday night, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) attended a hunger strike for Hamas in front of the White House: