Breaking: Terror Attack in Jerusalem Kills Three Israelis; Two Gunmen Reported to be Members of Hamas Killed After Shooting Israelis at a Bus Stop (Video)

A terror attack in Jerusalem Thursday morning killed at least three Israelis waiting at a bus stop and wounded eleven more. The two gunmen, reported to be Israeli Arabs, were in turn shot and killed by an off-duty soldier who had just returned from fighting Hamas in Gaza. The terrorists have been identified by the Israeli government as two brothers who were members of Hamas and had previously been jailed on terrorism charges. The attack came after an extension was announced of the ceasefire for hostages for another day by Israel and Hamas as the sides negotiated another round of hostage and prisoner swaps.

The victims were a 24-year-old woman killed at the scene and two who died at hospital, a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, reported YNetNews. There are reports an armed citizen and another off-duty soldier also engaged the terrorists.

The terrorists pulled up to the bus stop in a car and exited, then opened fire, one with an M-16 rifle and one with a handgun. After shooting at the Israelis at the bus stop for several seconds, the two terrorists tried to return to their car when they were confronted and killed by the off-duty Israeli soldier. Other Israelis can also be seen responding with the off-duty soldier then frantically identifying himself to avoid friendly fire.

Two videos have been released. The sound of gunfire can be heard in one video. In the other the attack can be seen from beginning to end.

The Israeli government posted video with the sounds of the attack, at least tow dozen shots can be heard:

Breaking: 24 year old woman killed and at least 5 injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem. Two heavily armed terrorists neutralized. pic.twitter.com/ydO38zTWzW — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 30, 2023

Subsequently released surveillance video captured the attack as well as the neutralization of the terrorists:

Surveillance camera footage shows the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning. Two people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt. Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian shot the terrorists dead. pic.twitter.com/CwucVb5IV7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023

A photo of the neutralized terrorists:

Hey. Good morning from 🇮🇱. It’s 8:05 AM, and a group of people had the audacity to be a Jew walking on the streets of Jerusalem. Palestinian terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons. Initial reports are saying seven serious injuries, out of which three in critical… pic.twitter.com/6mqMQ7w2PM — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) November 30, 2023

According to the Shin Bet, the two Palestinian terrorists who carried out the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem are Hamas members, previously jailed for terror activity. They are named as brothers Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30. Murad was jailed between 2010… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023

The off-duty soldier who killed the terrorist who shot and killed 3 people in Jerusalem today had returned home from Gaza last night, and was waiting at the bus stop where the attack took place for a ride back to southern Israel. He was injured in his hand. https://t.co/5GK15zdCqf — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) November 30, 2023

The perpetrators of the Jerusalem operation: the two martyrs, the brothers Murad Nimr (38 years old) and Ibrahim Nimr (30 years old), from the village of Sur Baher in Jerusalem, who were liberated prisoners. It is noteworthy that the martyr Murad Nimr spent 10 years in the… pic.twitter.com/FcJkt0SLqr — Abdul Quadir – عبدالقادر (@Northistan) November 30, 2023

“One of the murdered in the attack in Jerusalem: Dayan at the Ashdod court, Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, about 70 years old. May his memory be blessed”