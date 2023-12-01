Walmart is the Latest Company to Cease Advertising on Elon Musk’s X Platform

Walmart has announced its decision to halt advertising on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, now owned by free-speech advocate Elon Musk.

X, under Musk’s leadership, has recently been embroiled in allegations of antisemitism, leading to a notable exodus of advertisers. The list of companies pulling back includes names such as:

  • Apple
  • Disney
  • Washington Post
  • Paramount
  • NBC
  • Marvel
  • IBM
  • Sony Pictures
  • CBS
  • The Colbert Show
  • Comcast
  • Lionsgate
  • Warner Bros. Discovery

In response to these developments, Walmart has stated, “We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found other platforms to better reach our customers,” according to a spokesperson’s statement to Reuters.

X Corp filed a defamation lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday, accusing the “radical anti-free speech organization” of publishing a report that falsely claimed that X was allowing ads to run next to pro-Nazi content. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, alleges that Media Matters’ report was “malicious” and “intended to drive advertisers away from X.”

The lawsuit also claims that Media Matters’ report was “based on false information” and that the organization “knowingly and recklessly published the false report in order to damage X’s reputation and business.”

Another reason some businesses are running away is because Elon Musk shared in a now-deleted “Pizzagate” meme.

The far-left Washington Post ceased advertising after Elon Musk allegedly endorsed Pizzagate.

Elon Musk shared the “Pizzagate” meme.

In response to the pressure mounted by advertisers, Musk has staunchly defended his vision for X, voicing his sentiment at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York.

In a bold statement, Musk asserted, “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f*ck yourself. Don’t advertise.”

The decision from Walmart to pause its advertising on X was celebrated on social media.

