Elon Musks Tells Advertisers Trying to “Blackmail” Him: “Go F***k Yourself” (VIDEO)

The owner of X, Elon Musk, had some choice words for advertisers trying to blackmail him.

Musk, while speaking at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, shared, “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f—yourself.”

Musk continued, “Don’t advertise.”

The founder of Tesla concluded his statement by saying, “Hi, Bob,” which was a shot at the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

Disney previously decided to pull ads off X after hit pieces written by Media Matters, CNN, and CNBC falsely painted Musk as antisemitic.

WATCH:

.@elonmusk to corporations pulling ads from X: “Don’t advertise. If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself. Go fuck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.” pic.twitter.com/GuhIHWjei9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2023

Per NBC:

Currently, Elon has filed a massive lawsuit against Media Matters for allegedly creating “fake accounts that then curated posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts.”

READ: