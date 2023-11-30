Elon Musks Tells Advertisers Trying to “Blackmail” Him: “Go F***k Yourself” (VIDEO)

The owner of X, Elon Musk, had some choice words for advertisers trying to blackmail him.

Musk, while speaking at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, shared, “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f—yourself.”

Musk continued, “Don’t advertise.”

The founder of Tesla concluded his statement by saying, “Hi, Bob,”  which was a shot at the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

Disney previously decided to pull ads off X after hit pieces written by Media Matters, CNN, and CNBC falsely painted Musk as antisemitic.

WATCH:

Per NBC:

He also implied that fans of his, and of X, would boycott those advertisers in kind. He specifically took aim at Disney.

“The whole world will know that those advertisers killed company and we will document it in great detail,” Musk threatened.

Currently, Elon has filed a massive lawsuit against  Media Matters for allegedly creating “fake accounts that then curated posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts.”

READ:

Elon Musk’s X Corp Will File “Thermo-Nuclear” Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Media Matters on Monday After Catching Them in Major Fraudulent Activity

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

