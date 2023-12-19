Victor Reacts: Removing Statues is Stupid! Battle Over Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery (VIDEO)

Once again the battle rages over removing our Nation’s statues and monuments.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order halting the removal of a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. The removal of the statue was underway on Monday before the judge issued the restraining order .US District Judge Rossie Alston issued a restraining order. A hearing is set for Wednesday.

Removing statues and monuments is a laughably dumb idea. As predicted by President Donald Trump, once we start down this path there is no end.

Left-wing radicals have set their sights on statues of Jefferson, Washington, and even Lincoln. No one, with the exception of Jesus Christ, has lived a perfect life on this earth. Judging people of the past by the liberal standards of today will result in every shred of American history being whitewashed. Anyone who has ever done something wrong will be erased. No one will ever be “good enough” for a monument.

This destructive pattern was always meant to become a vessel for the left to undermine our Founding Fathers, and thus our constitution. If they can convince the nation that the men who wrote the Constitution were evil, then they can convince the nation that the Constitution itself is evil.

Our Founding Fathers are framed as outdated, racist, evil, white men. If that was the case, who would want to value the thoughts of such a vile group of people?

The removal of our statues and monuments must be stopped.