Victor Reacts: Gender Neutral Toys or Else! California Set to Fine Stores (VIDEO)

You will have gender neutral toys, and you will like it.

The Orwellian hellscape that is California is set to crack down on stores that refuse to sell “gender neutral” toys to children.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, “Under a bill signed back in 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom, stores with more than 500 employees will be fined up to $500 for refusing to provide “gender-neutral” toy sections for children 12 years and under by January 1, 2024.” The clown responsible for the authoritarian legislation, State Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley), told CBS News in 2021 that he wants to stigmatize “what’s acceptable for certain genders” and hopes more states follow the Golden State’s lead. This insane legislation is another example of how comedy has become a reality in America. Back in 2020, the Christian satire website The Babylon Bee published a piece “predicting” California would take this exact step to confuse and brainwash children.

Children, generally speaking, have no interest in boring, androgenous toys. Little boys want to play with trucks and little girls want to play with dolls. There is a reason that these stores, guided by the free market, do not already provide these toy “neutral” sections.

There is no demand for this insanity outside of the ravenous modern gender theory cultists. The idea that a government entity would step in and force these stores to cater to the demands of the loud minority is something so unamerican no one would have believed it possible ten years ago.