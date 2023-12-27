Outrageous! California to Penalize Stores for Refusing to Provide “Gender-Neutral” Toy Sections for Children

Some California retailers will be hit with a financial penalty in the coming days if they do not bend their knee to the far-left trans mafia.

Under a bill signed back in 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom, stores with more than 500 employees will be fined up to $500 for refusing to provide “gender-neutral” toy sections for children 12 years and under by January 1, 2024.

As Fox News noted Wednesday, the legislative text defines a childcare item as ” any product designed or intended by the manufacturer to facilitate sleep, relaxation, or the feeding of children, or to help children with sucking or teething.”

Greg Burt, Vice President of the California Family Research Council, explained how the law blatantly violates the First Amendment to Fox News.

You got the government now dictating the signage in stores about what words can be used to advertise products. This is opening a Pandora’s Box. This is government-compelled speech. The government is deciding to tell a religious person, could be a Muslim-owned business, that they have to use certain words to advertise toys, and those words might violate the belief systems of that particular Muslim-owned business.

The clown responsible for the authoritarian legislation, State Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley), told CBS News in 2021 that he wants to stigmatize “what’s acceptable for certain genders” and hopes more states follow the Golden State’s lead.

We need to stop stigmatizing what’s acceptable for certain genders and just let kids be kids. My hope is this bill encourages more businesses across California and the U.S. to avoid reinforcing harmful and outdated stereotypes.

This insane legislation is another example of how comedy has become a reality in America. Back in 2020, the Christian satire website The Babylon Bee published a piece “predicting” California would take this exact step to confuse and brainwash children.

LOOK: