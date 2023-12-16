Victor Reacts: Disgusting New Trend — Another School Board Official Sworn In on LGBTQ Books, Not the Bible (VIDEO)

A disgusting new trend seems to be emerging.

For the second time in recent memory, a school board official has decided to be sworn in not on the Holy Bible, but instead on a stack of smut and filth.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

On Wednesday, Karl Frisch, a Democratic member of the Fairfax County School Board, was sworn in for his second term not on a Bible, but on a stack of banned LGBTQ children’s books. This unconventional choice by Frisch has received criticism for attempting to normalize unacceptable behavior, which indicates moral decay. Frisch, who is the Vice Chair of the Board and soon-to-be Chair, is both the first LGBTQ+ individual elected to local office in Fairfax County—Virginia’s largest—and one of the few openly LGBTQ+ school board members across the Commonwealth, according to Blue Virginia. He won his re-election by more than 30 points and received a larger share of the vote (67%) than in 2019.

Prior to Frisch’s swearing-in on LGBTQ books, it was done by Pennsylvania School Board President Karen Smith, also a Democrat.

Both times the stacks of books included titles like “Gender Queer” and “Flamer” both of which depict graphic same sex, sex scenes involving minor children.

This marks a disturbing shift in priorities in public education, which has now become public indoctrination.