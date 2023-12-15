SICK! Fairfax County School Board Member Sworn In for Second Term on Stack of Banned LGBTQ Children’s Books Instead of a Bible (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Karl Frisch, a Democratic member of the Fairfax County School Board, was sworn in for his second term not on a Bible, but on a stack of banned LGBTQ children’s books.

This unconventional choice by Frisch has received criticism for attempting to normalize unacceptable behavior, which indicates moral decay.

Frisch, who is the Vice Chair of the Board and soon-to-be Chair, is both the first LGBTQ+ individual elected to local office in Fairfax County—Virginia’s largest—and one of the few openly LGBTQ+ school board members across the Commonwealth, according to Blue Virginia.

He won his re-election by more than 30 points and received a larger share of the vote (67%) than in 2019.

“Fairfax County residents want safe and inclusive schools with exceptional, well-compensated educators and equitable access to the rigorous academic and enrichment opportunities every student needs to succeed,” said Vice Chair Frisch. “

“I am grateful for the trust Providence District families have placed in me, and with tonight’s Oath, I commit to standing strong for these values and advancing these priorities with my new and returning colleagues.”

However, his recent action during the oath-taking ceremony reflects a concerning shift in societal norms. The use of banned LGBTQ books, which includes pornography, instead of a Bible, undermines the sanctity traditionally associated with the swearing-in process and represents an affront to historical values.

The books chosen for Frisch’s swearing-in ceremony include titles such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Lawn Boy,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Gender Queer,” and “Flamer.” These books, which have been subject to bans in various districts, were selected by Frisch.

According to a report by Blue Virginia, Fairfax County School Board members were given the liberty to choose any book for their swearing-in, with no specific instruction to bring a religious text.

“I’m told that Fairfax County School Board members brought whatever books they wanted to their swearing-in, were NOT told specifically to bring a religious book and were NOT provided one. Apparently, only one or two members were sworn in on a Bible, while some weren’t sworn in on any book at all,” the news outlet reported.

The image below is a panel from the kids’ book Gender Queer.

JUST IN: Fairfax County school board member Karl Frisch is sworn in on a stack of books titled: Gender Queer, All Boys Arent Blue, Flamer, and others depicting the gay, sexualization of children.. IS THIS WHO WE WANT MAKING DECISIONS ON THE EDUCATION OF OUR CHILDREN? One of… pic.twitter.com/kZdgc9louS — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 15, 2023

Fischer was not the only individual to participate in this outrageous swearing-in method. Karen Smith, recently appointed as the Central Bucks school board president in Pennsylvania, also took her oath of office on Monday, choosing a stack of banned children’s books instead of the traditional Bible.

