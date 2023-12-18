WICKED: Chris Wray’s FBI Arrests Maine Nurse For Walking Through Open Door on US Capitol on Jan. 6 – Nearly 3 Years after Protest!

Chris Wray’s FBI continues harass and abuse the American public.

Over the weekend the FBI arrested Kymberly Sylvester, a Maine nurse, for walking into the US Capitol through an open door and leaving the building less than an hour later.

Wray used FBI assets to stalk this poor woman and arrest her last Wednesday.

Sylvester was filmed inside the US Capitol on January 6 – there were no signs up warning the Maine nurse that she was trespassing. It was all a set up.

We now know that the FBI had busloads of assets there they day dressed as Trump supporters working inside the crowd.

It was all a well-organized and well planned setup.

WABI-TV reported:

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has arrested a registered nurse from Auburn, Maine for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. According to court records, authorities first identified Kymberly Sylvester through her cellphone, which was in service in the interior of the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6. In Dec. of 2021, FBI agents say they interviewed Sylvester. She allegedly told authorities to be inside the Capitol Building through a door that was already open. Court documents say she admitted walking through various rooms and saw others pushing and shoving on a door. Sylvester alleged that was when she realized she shouldn’t be in the building and told a Capitol Police Officer she wanted to get out. According to court documents, she said that the officer helped her out of the building. She noted to authorities that “she was not involved in any rioting, theft or destruction of any kind.” Court documents note footage on Jan. 6 captured Sylvester entering the building through the Senate Wing door as an emergency alarm was going off and rioters were climbing through broken windows.

