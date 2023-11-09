THEY HATE YOU: 70 House Republicans Vote to Reward FBI with New $300 Million Headquarters – As Heavily Armed FBI SWAT Teams Hunt J6 Protester and Army Captain in the New Jersey Woods Like a Mass Murderer

70 House Republicans voted on Wednesday to reward Chris Wray’s FBI with a new $300 million headquarters larger than the Pentagon.

This comes after years of FBI SWAT Team raids on over 1,000 Trump supporters who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

At least 80% of these FBI investigations, stalking, plotting, and arrests were for non-violent crimes like standing outside the US Capitol that day.

The FBI has also targeted Catholics, Christians, parents at school board meetings, journalists, and President Trump.

It’s so bad there is even a movie about the FBI abuse – POLICE STATE.

Here is a list of the 70 House Republicans who voted to reward the FBI for targeting their voters.

REPRESENTATIVE PARTY STATE VOTE Don Bacon from Nebraska Andy Barr from Kentucky Cliff Bentz from Oregon Stephanie Bice from Oklahoma Mike Bost from Illinois Vern Buchanan from Florida Ken Buck from Colorado Ken Calvert from California Mike Carey from Ohio John Carter from Texas Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon Tom Cole from Oklahoma Michael D’Esposito from New York Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida Martha Duarte from California Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina Jake Ellzey from Texas Randy Feenstra from Iowa Drew Ferguson from Georgia Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania Dianne Flood from Nebraska Andrew Garbarino from New York Tony Gonzales from Texas Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon from Puerto Rico Kay Granger from Texas Sam Graves from Missouri Brett Guthrie from Kentucky Ashley Hinson from Iowa David Joyce from Ohio Thomas Kean Jr. from New Jersey Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania Kevin Kiley from California Young Kim from California David Kustoff from Tennessee Darin LaHood from Illinois Nick LaLota from New York Doug Lamborn from Colorado John Lawler from New York Nancy Lee from Florida Julia Letlow from Louisiana Frank Lucas from Oklahoma Blaine Luetkemeyer from Missouri Nicole Malliotakis from New York Deborah McCornick from Georgia Patrick T. McHenry from North Carolina Daniel Meuser from Pennsylvania Carol Miller from Ohio Blake Moore from Utah Frank Moylan from Guam Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina Dan Newhouse from Washington Zach Nunn from Iowa Jay Obernolte from California Mike Rogers from Alabama Harold Rogers from Kentucky Maria Elvira Salazar from Florida Austin Scott from Georgia Pete Sessions from Texas Mike Simpson from Idaho Jason Smith from Missouri Christopher H. Smith from New Jersey Lloyd Smucker from Pennsylvania Jerry Carl from Alabama Glenn Thompson from Pennsylvania Michael R. Turner from Ohio David Valadao from California Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin Ann Wagner from Missouri Brad Wenstrup from Ohio Steve Womack from Arkansas

Of course, the list includes many of the same RINOs who consistently vote against their supporters.

Matt Gaetz led the charge against the new FBI facility.

Republicans like @Rep_SteveWomack believe the FBI should be rewarded with a new $300M headquarters larger than the Pentagon because the building is “crumbling.” Guess what? Our country is crumbling when a weaponized security state targets the civil liberties of American citizens… pic.twitter.com/MbQaYxsE9e — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 8, 2023

At the same time House RINOs were voting to reward the FBI with a new facility to track and target conservatives – Heavily armed FBI SWAT teams are HUNTING a Trump supporter and retired Army Sergeant in the woods in New Jersey.

The FBI is still hunting the man in the woods this morning after 24 hours!