THEY HATE YOU: 70 House Republicans Vote to Reward FBI with New $300 Million Headquarters – As Heavily Armed FBI SWAT Teams Hunt J6 Protester and Army Captain in the New Jersey Woods Like a Mass Murderer

70 House Republicans voted on Wednesday to reward Chris Wray’s FBI with a new $300 million headquarters larger than the Pentagon.

This comes after years of FBI SWAT Team raids on over 1,000 Trump supporters who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.
At least 80% of these FBI investigations, stalking, plotting, and arrests were for non-violent crimes like standing outside the US Capitol that day.

The FBI has also targeted Catholics, Christians, parents at school board meetings, journalists, and President Trump.

It’s so bad there is even a movie about the FBI abuse – POLICE STATE.

Here is a list of the 70 House Republicans who voted to reward the FBI for targeting their voters.

  1. Don Bacon from Nebraska
  2. Andy Barr from Kentucky
  3. Cliff Bentz from Oregon
  4. Stephanie Bice from Oklahoma
  5. Mike Bost from Illinois
  6. Vern Buchanan from Florida
  7. Ken Buck from Colorado
  8. Ken Calvert from California
  9. Mike Carey from Ohio
  10. John Carter from Texas
  11. Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon
  12. Tom Cole from Oklahoma
  13. Michael D’Esposito from New York
  14. Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida
  15. Martha Duarte from California
  16. Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina
  17. Jake Ellzey from Texas
  18. Randy Feenstra from Iowa
  19. Drew Ferguson from Georgia
  20. Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania
  21. Dianne Flood from Nebraska
  22. Andrew Garbarino from New York
  23. Tony Gonzales from Texas
  24. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon from Puerto Rico
  25. Kay Granger from Texas
  26. Sam Graves from Missouri
  27. Brett Guthrie from Kentucky
  28. Ashley Hinson from Iowa
  29. David Joyce from Ohio
  30. Thomas Kean Jr. from New Jersey
  31. Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania
  32. Kevin Kiley from California
  33. Young Kim from California
  34. David Kustoff from Tennessee
  35. Darin LaHood from Illinois
  36. Nick LaLota from New York
  37. Doug Lamborn from Colorado
  38. John Lawler from New York
  39. Nancy Lee from Florida
  40. Julia Letlow from Louisiana
  41. Frank Lucas from Oklahoma
  42. Blaine Luetkemeyer from Missouri
  43. Nicole Malliotakis from New York
  44. Deborah McCornick from Georgia
  45. Patrick T. McHenry from North Carolina
  46. Daniel Meuser from Pennsylvania
  47. Carol Miller from Ohio
  48. Blake Moore from Utah
  49. Frank Moylan from Guam
  50. Gregory F. Murphy from North Carolina
  51. Dan Newhouse from Washington
  52. Zach Nunn from Iowa
  53. Jay Obernolte from California
  54. Mike Rogers from Alabama
  55. Harold Rogers from Kentucky
  56. Maria Elvira Salazar from Florida
  57. Austin Scott from Georgia
  58. Pete Sessions from Texas
  59. Mike Simpson from Idaho
  60. Jason Smith from Missouri
  61. Christopher H. Smith from New Jersey
  62. Lloyd Smucker from Pennsylvania
  63. Jerry Carl from Alabama
  64. Glenn Thompson from Pennsylvania
  65. Michael R. Turner from Ohio
  66. David Valadao from California
  67. Derrick Van Orden from Wisconsin
  68. Ann Wagner from Missouri
  69. Brad Wenstrup from Ohio
  70. Steve Womack from Arkansas

Of course, the list includes many of the same RINOs who consistently vote against their supporters.

Matt Gaetz led the charge against the new FBI facility.

At the same time House RINOs were voting to reward the FBI with a new facility to track and target conservatives – Heavily armed FBI SWAT teams are HUNTING a Trump supporter and retired Army Sergeant in the woods in New Jersey.

The FBI is still hunting the man in the woods this morning after 24 hours!

HEAVILY ARMED FBI SWAT TEAM and Local Police Are Hunting for J6 Protester Gregory Yetman Who Fled into New Jersey Woods – Local News Tipped Off and Catch the Action by Sky Cam

