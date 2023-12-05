US Students’ Math Scores Drop to Lowest Levels Ever in Global Education Assessment as Millions of Illegals Flood Over Border

US students’ math scores have dropped to the lowest levels ever in a global assessment of scores.

In just four years – from 2018 to 2022 – US students saw a whopping 13-point drop in their Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results.

Axios reported:

U.S. students lag behind their peers in many industrialized countries when it comes to math, according to the results of a global exam released Tuesday. Why it matters: U.S. students saw a 13-point drop in their 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) math results when compared to the 2018 exam. The 2022 math score was not only lower than it was in 2012 but it was “among the lowest ever measured by PISA in mathematics” for the U.S., per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country note. Zoom in: While the U.S. scored below the OECD average in math, it managed to score above the OECD average in reading and science. The 2022 results found that U.S. students scored one point below their 2018 reading score and three points below their 2018 science score. However, their performances in those areas were higher than in 2012. The 2018 PISA assessment found that U.S. students straggled behind their peers in East Asia and Europe, per the Washington Post.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called for a “math revolution” in a statement on the new PISA test results showing the US is way behind other first-world countries.

These results also show that we can’t be satisfied with the status quo in education. There’s much work to be done – and we need all hands on deck to accelerate academic success. While we saw even more dramatic declines in math scores in other countries, our math scores are still declining, and they remain stubbornly low. So we cannot be complacent at home – not when math is critical to our global competitiveness and leadership. And not when so many of the high-paying, high-skilled jobs of the future benefit from strong math abilities. We need a math revolution. We need to see higher-level math in every school in this country and that’s why our Raise the Bar: Lead the World plan at the Department of Education emphasizes math instruction so much. It also emphasizes ensuring we have a highly qualified educator workforce that receives professional learning on math instruction.

Also, in September, our Institute of Education Sciences convened a three-day virtual Mathematics Summit, with more than 2,000 people from across the country, which focused on identifying strategies for closing gaps and accelerating mathematics learning to differentiating instruction for diverse learners and more.

And tomorrow, the Administration will announce nearly $90 million in new awards in STEM education, to speed up adoption of effective instructional strategies in STEM. The PISA results also show us that longstanding achievement gaps remain stubborn in the United States. We cannot be ok with normalizing that. Our students deserve better, not the same. And while the pandemic made them worse, gaps have been existing in our country ever since we’ve been collecting data.

Meanwhile, millions of third-world illegals are flooding into the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

According to a report on the website of the Center for Immigration Studies, using data from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey, there are now 49.5 million foreign-born people in America, counting both legal and illegal immigration.

Foreign-born citizens make up 15 percent of America, topping the peak immigrant years at the end of the 19th Century, the report said.

Math scores in the US will only continue to decline thanks to ‘common core math’ in public school and Joe Biden’s open borders policies.