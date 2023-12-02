UPDATE: DOD Blocks US Navy Medical Officer’s Computer Access After He Exposed Alarming Surge in Heart Issues Among Pilots Following COVID-19 Vaccination (VIDEO)

Lieutenant Ted Macie, an active-duty officer in the Navy Medical Service Corps and whistleblower, has been barred from accessing his work computer by the Department of Defense (DOD).

This action comes after The Gateway Pundit wrote about Lt. Macie’s exposé on the significant increase in heart-related issues among military pilots post-COVID-19 vaccination.

Lt. Macie, who also holds roles as a Navy Health Administrator and Medical Recruiter, brought attention to these concerns through a video, echoing the initial alarms raised by his wife, Mara Macie, a candidate for Florida’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House against RINO John Rutherford.

Mara Macie has been vocal on social media about the mistreatment of thousands of service members during the vaccine rollout. Her posts have underscored a growing mistrust in military leadership and a call for accountability and justice.

NO.

Thousands of servicemembers were treated with “disrespect” and fired because of “tyranny,” yet citing recruitment challenges as a reason this should be a priority diminishes the sentiment. There is a complete lack of trust in the military “leadership” among those who were… https://t.co/qDxywoq5q9 — Mara Macie (@MaraMacie) November 27, 2023

The data presented by Lt. Macie reveals a dramatic spike in various heart-related ailments among fixed-wing and helicopter pilots. The statistics show increases in conditions like hypertensive disease (36%), ischemic heart disease (69%), pulmonary heart disease (62%), heart failure (973%), other forms of heart disease (63%), and cardiomyopathy (152%) compared to the five-year average prior to 2022.

WATCH:

“The responses to our concerns from the DoD have been memorandums, letters. As in a letter displaying how they confirmed the data but said it was due to the COVID-19 virus, even though all the issues start in 2021,” Lt. Macie told The Gateway Pundit last Tuesday when asked if the DoD has taken any specific measures in response to this alarming data.

He continued, “I met with the Chief of Naval Operations and her aide. So far the only response to that is that the DMED data has been sent to the Navy IG from the CNO’s office. Slow rolling everything has been the norm as well as denying anything is happening. “We’ll take a look.””

On Thursday, two days after our report on this alarming incident, Mara Macie shared in a video statement that Lt. Ted Macie lost access to his work computer unexpectedly, an essential tool for his duties.

“This afternoon, as Ted was nearing the end of his work day, he went to use the restroom. And when he returned, he no longer had access to his work computer, and he needs to have access to his work computer to do his job,” Mara said.

Mara Macie told The Gateway Pundit that the order to block Lt. Macie’s access to his work computer was from the Commanding Officer.

The Commanding Officer is the one relaying anything through his OIC. So, at their branch clinic, per Mara, the Officer in Charge (CIO) is the “little” Commanding Officer for the branch, but their actual Commanding Officer is at the Naval hospital in Jacksonville, about half an hour away.

According to Mara, the Commanding Officer would not give the OIC any information about the decision.

Recall, in an interview with Emerald Robinson, host at Frankspeech.com, Lt. Macie said he has not received any backlash yet for disclosing the data.

“I haven’t yet, and I believe that’s because I’m putting out the DoD’s own data. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s not my job to look at the defense database. However, it’s something that is affecting our entire DoD. So, I think it’s kind to point this out…” said Lt. Macie on Wednesday.

WATCH: