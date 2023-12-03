UPDATE: Democrat John Kerry Vows to Shut Down All Coal Plants in US that Supply 22% of Electricity to US Homes and Businesses and Replace It with Chinese Windmills

Why is anyone listening to John Kerry? He’s not a scientist, and his goal is to destroy America.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and hundreds of global elites flew to Dubai to talk about how they will destroy the lives of billions of people with their fantastical global warming rules.

John Kerry announced his commitment to phase out coal power plants. This move aligns the U.S. with 56 other nations in the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

“At the UN Climate Summit COP28 today, new members and partners, including the United States, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Iceland, Kosovo and Norway joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), the coalition of national and subnational governments, businesses and organisations working to advance the transition from unabated coal power generation to clean energy,” according to the press release.

“These seven countries commit to not developing new unabated coal power plants and phasing out existing unabated coal plants to keep the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C (34.7 F) within reach. The move underscores a rapid shift towards a coal-free future in many countries despite the energy crisis. The Global Stocktake at COP28 must be a turning point for international action on coal phase-out,” it added.

“The science is clear: to keep the 1.5°C goal within reach, countries need to immediately end the construction of new coal power plants and phase out existing plants by 2030 in the OECD and EU, and by 2040 elsewhere,” PPCA said.

Coal and Gas provide 60% of the electricity in the US. Without coal and gas, the US would cease to exist, and millions would die.

That’s just a fact.

John Kerry wants to replace coal in America with Chinese windmills that provide less than 10% of the current US electricity needs. We are talking about tens of thousands of new Chinese windmills across the US to please these global warming lunatics.

The ultimate goal is to destroy the country and murder millions during one winter season. And buy windmills from China – that they send to America on gas-powered ships.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), the senior Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), the leading Republican on the committee’s Energy Subcommittee, wrote a letter emphasizing Special Envoy John Kerry’s neglect in tackling “China’s abuse of the international climate system.”

“China is acting within, and taking advantage of, the international framework you helped create—the Paris Agreement. The Chinese coal plants to which you object now power mines and refineries producing critical minerals. They drive factories building solar panels, wind turbines, and electric batteries and cars that the Biden Administration wants to force Americans to buy,” the senators wrote.

“In 2015, you called this treaty “the turning point in the fight against climate change.” Far from a turning point, it represented little more than business as usual. It gave China a free ride—which you now seem to regret.”

“Instead of pushing back against Chinese duplicity, President Biden and you have focused on surrendering one of America’s greatest geopolitical advantages—affordable, abundant, reliable energy—while making us more dependent on China. It need not be this way.”

“China is bent on global domination. It is the world’s second largest economy and largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It is America’s chief economic and geopolitical rival. It exploits forced labor. It manipulates global markets. It steals our technology. It is building hypersonic missiles and a blue-water navy. It should not get special treatment in international climate agreements. There should be no more free rides for China. That should be non-negotiable,” the letter concluded.