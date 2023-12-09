UPDATE: Alex Jones Reacts to Elon Musk’s Referendum on Reinstating His Social Media Account (VIDEO)

Infowars founder Alex Jones has publicly addressed the possibility of his return to Twitter, following a poll by the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, asking users whether Jones should be reinstated.

Speaking through a video released on his personal website, Banned.Video, Jones shared his perspective and urged his supporters to vote in the poll.

It was in September 2018 when Jones found himself permanently banned from woke Twitter after a series of incidents culminating in a clash with CNN’s Oliver Darcy, which ran afoul of the platform’s abusive behavior policies.

Jones’ personal account and his associated accounts were also nearly expunged from Twitter, with Twitter Safety announcing a vigilant stance against any account tied to Jones that might attempt to circumvent the ban.

Now, more than five years after the ban, Elon Musk, known for upending the status quo, has proposed a public referendum on Jones’s fate on the social media site. Using the phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” to suggest the decision rests with the people, Musk’s poll has already seen a landslide of responses, with preliminary results showing a 70% favor for reinstating Jones.

In his video, Alex Jones appeared energetic and defiant, holding firm to his claim that he was wrongly accused and that his ban from Twitter impeded his ability to clear his name. He said, “First off, I didn’t say the things they said I did. I was railroaded, much like Trump was railroaded.”

Jones continued to assert that his personal plight is a microcosm of a larger issue of free speech and the preservation of democratic processes, asserting that his reinstatement is vital to ensuring a future of free platforms which are essential for free and fair elections.

He commended Musk for his efforts in combating what he perceives as corporate and governmental suppression of critical thought and thanked him for considering the reinstatement on principle, despite Musk’s explicit disagreement with his past remarks related to the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The video served as both a plea and a proclamation, with Jones stating, “This is a very important referendum on free speech, not just for America, but for the whole world…So please go vote to reinstate yours truly, Alex Jones to Twitter now.”

WATCH: