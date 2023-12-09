DEVELOPING: Elon Musk Considers Reinstating Alex Jones on X

Elon Musk is considering reinstating Infowars founder Alex Jones on X.

Recall that Alex Jones was banned from X/Twitter for life back in September 2018.

Former CEO of then-Twitter Jack Dorsey banned Alex Jones for life more than 5 years ago.

Alex Jones was reportedly banned for confronting CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

“Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” Twitter Safety said in September 2018.

Twitter nearly banned all accounts associated with Alex Jones and Infowars.

“We will continue to evaluate reports we receive regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and will take action if content that violates our rules is reported or if other accounts are utilized in an attempt to circumvent their ban,” Twitter safety said.

Elon Musk on Saturday considered reinstating Alex Jones on X.

“Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform?” Elon Musk said as he polled X users.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he said.