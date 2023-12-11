UK Dream Team? To Avoid a Labour Massacre in Next Elections, Rebel Tories Want Boris Johnson Back as PM, Partnering up With Brexit’s Nigel Farage

But Farage may end up as PM himself, with his new high profile after TV show.

Facing obliteration in the polls in the next general election next year, Conservatives in the UK have been looking for some way to overcome the massive lead that that opposition Labour party enjoys right now.

To this end, rebel Tories have been plotting to replace unpopular Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and their latest proposed solution sounds crazy: Boris Johnson!

Wild-haired Johnson could return as Prime Minister under these astonishing plans – and a ‘dream ticket’ leadership tie-up with Brexit leader Nigel Farage is even being considered.

The plot comes as Sunak faces a crunch vote on his flagship plan of sending migrants awaiting asylum to Rwanda.

Tory whips using both ‘the carrot and the stick’ to try to quell the revolt.

Daily Mail reported:

“Mr.. Sunak’s Tory enemies have drawn up what they crudely call an ‘Advent calendar of s**t’ to further destabilize the Prime Minister following his sacking of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary and the resignation of Robert Jenrick as Immigration Minister over attempts to salvage the Rwanda plan.

The MPs intend to rebel in Commons votes and make increasingly outspoken interventions, with No 10 nervously braced for further Ministerial resignations. One plotter admitted the intention was to ‘crash’ the Sunak Government and install a leader who could close the gap with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party.”

Polling figures show Tory support sinking, and – what’s worse – many non-Labour voters are turning to the Reform Party, the successor to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

Farage has become much more popular after his successful run on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity.

Boris Johnson is seen as the only Conservative with the pulling power to neutralize Farage’s impact.

A spokesman for Mr. Johnson denied the existence of any plans to team up with Mr. Farage, saying that Johnson is currently writing a book, and is supporting the Government.

“Neither Mr. Johnson nor Mr. Farage is currently in Parliament, but Boris’s supporters believe that if an MP quit a safe seat before the Election to make way for Mr. Johnson, Tory high command would be unable to block it. A leadership contest would then be triggered if at least 53 letters of no confidence in Mr. Sunak were sent to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the backbench 1922 Committee.”

But the alliance is not going to be easy: some Reform Party officials have said their aim was to ‘kill off’ the Conservatives.

“When Nigel gets back [from the ITV reality show] he’s going to start dominating the agenda. Within about six to eight weeks we’ll be polling in the high teens, and the Tories will start to slip below 20 per cent. At that point between five and ten MPs will realise the game’s up, and defect to us. Then it’s game over. We’re looking at the last majority Tory administration of our lifetime. We’re going to destroy them.”

Party donors are reportedly already starting to switch to Reform.

Nigel Farage reached millions of voters through the hit ITV reality show.

“One Tory MP said: ‘When Farage comes back he’s going to be all over the airwaves, and he’s going to have us in his sights.’ Another said: ‘Reform are going to kill us, so we have to buy Farage off. The plan is we get him into the Lords, give him some [cabinet position] like we did with Cameron – maybe even Home Secretary – then go to the country with the dream team.”

Johnson’s supporters surprisingly include MPs who helped to oust him from Downing Street last year, following scandals like ‘Partygate’.

