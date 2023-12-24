Uber and Lyft Drivers Stage Protest at Atlanta Airport to Deliberately Leave Holiday Travelers Stranded (VIDEO)

Uber and Lyft drivers deliberately tried to disrupt holiday travel on Saturday, the day before Christmas Eve, by staging an hours-long protest at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

The drivers shut off their apps at 4 p.m. and parked at the airport for hours without accepting fares.

“As long as we protest, passengers will continue to be stranded, and maybe that will make an impact,” one of the drivers told FOX Atlanta.

According to a report from Fox Business, “The protest was intended to send a message to the rideshare companies that drivers deserve higher wages, as drivers claim they are enough per ride.”

Drivers say they are making less than 50 percent of the fare per ride — with some saying that it is less than 30 percent.

“I did a ride the other day, and she said she paid $102 for a 40-minute ride. I got $25, and that’s because I had a $5 bonus!” Lyft driver Debora Williams told FOX Atlanta.

FOX 5 asked both Uber and Lyft for a breakdown of the pay structure for airport rides.

“Earnings in Atlanta are more than $30 an hour when drivers are actively working on the platform,” an Uber spokeswoman told the station. “Drivers also receive fare and destination information upfront before they accept a trip and are fully empowered to decide what trips are worth their time.”

Lyft said that their drivers receive upfront pay, tips, and bonuses.

“Lyft takes the concerns of drivers very seriously and are regularly exploring ways to improve their experience on the platform,” a spokesperson for Lyft said. “Last year, we introduced Upfront Pay in Georgia and across the country, which shows drivers ride information and what they’ll earn before accepting a ride. We also provide drivers a weekly pay summary that shows a breakdown of their earnings and the total amount riders paid.”

Drivers can see the upfront pay before accepting a ride. They are also given 100 percent of their tips. Bonuses are shown on the Lyft Driver app and tend to be based on busy times and places.

Passengers at the airport told Fox 5 that they were able to get rides from other drivers who did not join the protest.