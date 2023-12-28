Tucker Carlson Goes There: Biden is Importing Millions of Third-World Illegals While Telling Them White People Are a Source of Their Problems (VIDEO)

“The Biden administration is importing millions of third-world immigrants to live here illegally, and at the same time telling them that white people are the source of their problems. How’s that going to work out in the end?” Tucker Carlson said.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men from Africa, Middle East and Latin America have invaded the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The illegal aliens are being told by the Democrat-media complex that white people – specifically white men – are the world’s problems.

On Christmas Day a black man stabbed two teen girls in the Dining Concourse of Grand Central Terminal in a racially motivated attack.


Grand Central stabber Steven Hutcherson

The Grand Central stabber shouted, “I want all the white people dead,” and then said, “I want to sit next to the crackers!”

Trump advisor and founder of America First Legal Stephen Miller joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the invasion of the millions of military-age illegals from third-world countries thanks to Joe Biden.

WATCH:

