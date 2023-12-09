‘Trying to Kill Me’ – Hunter Biden Lashes Out at Republican ‘Motherf*ckers’ (AUDIO)

Hunter Biden played the victim and lashed out at Republicans for investigating the Biden Crime Family’s international influence-peddling operation.

Hunter made the remarks on the Moby Pod podcast.

“That’s the one thing — one of the reasons why I’m going to survive this — and I’m going to survive it clean and sober — is because I am not going to let these motherf*ckers use me as just another example of why people in recovery are never going to be okay, never to be trusted, they’re all degenerates. I’m just not going to let that happen. I’m just not going to let it happen,” Biden said.

Hunter Biden absurdly claimed Republicans are trying to destroy his father’s presidency.

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so it’s not about me … What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle,” Hunter said.

Hunter Biden went off on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar.

“I absolutely am positive of that. If you can’t look at some of these people like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Paul Gosar and see someone that have been bullied, that are just absolutely suffering— They’re suffering people. And that doesn’t excuse the things that they have done to others and to me, but you see people that are in anguish. They’re not healthy people,” Biden said.

AUDIO:

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so it’s not about me … What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.” — Hunter Biden on the “Moby Pod” pic.twitter.com/NQR7YePVec — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2023

The Justice Department on Thursday filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

House Republicans also ramped up their efforts to finally impeach Joe Biden.

Earlier this week House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced he plans to hold a vote next week on a formal impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.