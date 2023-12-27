Trump Says He Expects Ramaswamy to Endorse Him: ‘Vivek is a Good Man, and is Not Done Yet!’

Former President Donald Trump said that he expects Vivek Ramaswamy to endorse him after news broke that his campaign has stopped spending money on television commercials in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump also praised the political newcomer.

“He will, I am sure, Endorse me. But Vivek is a good man, and is not done yet!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Ramaswamy has said that his change in ad spending does not signal an end to his campaign and that they are “a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ.”

“We’re doing it differently. Spending $$ in a way that follows data…apparently a crazy idea in US politics. Big surprise coming on Jan 1,” Ramaswamy said.

Trump previously praised Ramaswamy as the winner of NewsNation’s GOP primary debate.

“Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place,” Trump wrote of Nikki Haley. “Vivek WINS because he thinks I’m great.”

Ramaswamy has consistently defended and praised Trump throughout his campaign.