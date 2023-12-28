Trump Responds to Jack Smith’s “Illegal” Court Filing and Attempt to Take Away His First Amendment Right

President Trump on Wednesday afternoon responded to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest court filing and attempt to take away his First Amendment right.

Jack Smith wants to prevent President Trump from blaming provocateurs and undercover agents for the January 6 Capitol riot.

“Through public statements, filings and argument in hearings before the court, the defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial,” Jack Smith’s 20-page filing said.

“Although the court can recognize these efforts for what they are and disregard them, the jury — if subjected to them — may not. The court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding,” Smith wrote according to the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“Evidence about undercover actors holds no probative value here,” Smith wrote.

Trump’s trial date for Jack Smith’s January 6 case is currently scheduled for March 4, 2024.

However, pretrial proceedings are currently on hold because of Trump’s immunity argument in the appellate court. Oral arguments for Trump’s immunity claims will begin in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on January 9.

Jack Smith ignored Judge Chutkan’s order to stay the case until the DC Circuit Court of Appeals issues a ruling on Trump’s immunity argument and filed the motion on Wednesday anyway.

President Trump attacked Jack Smith for filing an “illegal” motion in yet another attempt to muzzle him and take away his First Amendment right.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s errand boy, Deranged Jack Smith, is obsessed with attacking your favorite President, me, and with interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am Dominating. Deranged Jack is so Viciously and Desperately Angry that the Supreme Court just unanimously rejected his flailing attempt to rush this Witch Hunt, that he is ignoring the Law and clear instructions from the D.C. Court that this “case” should be stayed, and there cannot be any more filings. Today’s pathetic motion is not just Illegal, it is also another Unconstitutional attempt to take away my First Amendment Rights, and to prevent me from saying the TRUTH — that all of these Hoaxes are nothing but a political persecution of me, the MAGA Movement, and the Republican Party by Crooked Joe and his Despicable Thugs. The Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists are petrified of me speaking the TRUTH because the American People don’t want them destroying our Country. Make America Great Again!” Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Jack Smith was so angry that Chutkan stayed the January 6 case against Trump that he tried to leapfrog the appellate court with an appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Smith recently asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in last Wednesday’s filing. “To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”

The US Supreme Court last Friday denied Jack Smith’s request for a ruling on Trump’s immunity argument.