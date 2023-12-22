BREAKING: Supreme Court Sends Jack Smith Packing – DENIES His Request For Ruling on Trump Immunity Argument

*BREAKING NEWS*

The US Supreme Court on Friday denied Jack Smith’s request for a ruling on Trump’s immunity argument.

Jack Smith last Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

President Trump on Wednesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Jack Smith’s request to expedite the ruling on his immunity argument.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in Wednesday’s filing, according to CBS News. “To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”

Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims.

On Thursday Jack Smith admitted his January 6 case is currently on hold. He admitted he wants to convict Trump before the 2024 election.

“This case involves—for the first time in our Nation’s history—criminal charges against a former President based on his actions while in office,” Smith wrote in Thursday’s filing, according to Fox News. “And not just any actions: alleged acts to perpetuate himself in power by frustrating the constitutionally prescribed process for certifying the lawful winner of an election. The Nation has a compelling interest in a decision on respondent’s claim of immunity from these charges—and if they are to be tried, a resolution by conviction or acquittal, without undue delay.”

“The court denied without comment special counsel Jack Smith’s request asking the justices to circumvent the normal appeals court process and quickly decide the legal question, which looms large in Trump’s criminal prosecution in Washington over allegations of election interference,” NBC News reported.

Jack Smith will now have to wait for the US Circuit Court of Appeals for DC to make a decision. Oral arguments begin on January 9, 2024.

The US Supreme Court may consider the appeal after the appellate court does, however there is a chance that the SCOTUS won’t take up this case in this term.