Trump Posts Prediction About What Will Happen if He Doesn’t Win in 2024

Former President Donald Trump posted a prediction on Friday about what will happen if he does not win the 2024 election.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, written in all capital letters, Trump wrote that there would be a catastrophic stock market crash and a new “Great Depression.”

Trump wrote:

THE ECONOMY IS TERRIBLE & INFLATION, WHICH BY SOME ACCOUNTS IS MORE THAN 30% OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS, HAS TOTALLY DESTROYED THE BUYING POWER OF THE CONSUMER. THE ONLY THING THAT IS KEEPING THE ECONOMY “ALIVE” IS THE FUMES OF WHAT WE ACCOMPLISHED DURING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION. THE STOCK MARKET IS ONLY HIGH BECAUSE PEOPLE, & INSTITUTIONS, BELIEVE & EXPECT ME TO WIN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024. IF I DON’T WIN, IT IS MY PREDICTION THAT WE WILL HAVE A STOCK MARKET “CRASH” WORSE THAN THAT OF 1929 – A GREAT DEPRESSION!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The leading candidate for the Republican nomination also warned of a depression during a rally in Coralville, Iowa, earlier this month.

Trump: If I’m not elected we’ll have a depression the likes of which we’ve never seen (Trump left office with the worst jobs record since the Great Depression and President Biden has since presided over historic economic growth) pic.twitter.com/sMUra46LAN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 14, 2023

Trump made a similar prediction while speaking at a rally in South Dakota in September.

“We’re probably heading into a Great Depression, something I’ve never said before publicly,” Trump said. “I hate to say that this is the state I have to say it in.”

The former president added, “I don’t believe I’ve ever said that before. It’s a hell of a statement to make, and I hate to make it.”