Trump Doesn’t Think Biden or Harris Will be Democrat Nominee, Said He Expects a ‘Free-for-All’ Primary

Former President Donald Trump does not believe that Joe Biden or Kamala Harris will be the Democrat nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump said that he believes, at some point, the primary will become a “free-for-all” of Democrats hoping to become the nominee.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Trump said that he hopes Biden is the nominee, but “can’t believe” it would actually happen.

“He’s a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy,” Trump said of Biden. “But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”

Trump said he believes Biden has real “failures on major national policy items” that “will prove too daunting for Democrats.”

Breitbart asked who Trump thinks he will face instead, but he said that he doesn’t know and expects it to become a “free-for-all.”

“That, I can’t tell you,” Trump said. “There will be a point at which it’s a free-for-all.”

“I don’t think that Biden will make it to the gate,” the Republican frontrunner added.