Trump Brings Down the House in Iowa: “We Are Going to Crush Crooked Joe Biden Next November!” (VIDEO)

President Trump was in the Cedar Rapids area of Iowa on Saturday ahead of the Republican Iowa caucuses set for January 15.

Trump confidently said he would win the 2024 election against crooked Joe Biden.

“We are going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November and we are going to very simply make America great again,” Trump said to a roaring crowd.

Joe Biden’s approval has been sinking overtime. Recent polls have shown that Trump is leading Biden in many swing states and on vital issues. The Gateway Pundit reported in November that Trump has been leading in these key states.

President Trump went on to explain that Biden is the only President to weaponize the Justice Department against a main political rival.

The Deep State’s hired gun Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

In August Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“Before crooked Joe, no President in history ever weaponized the full force of the Justice Department, local attorneys general and district attorneys against American citizens or people running for office.” Trump said.

“If they want to run against me, they wouldn’t have indicted me four times and fought like hell to keep me off the ballot.” Trump continued.

Trump also reminded the American people how the corrupt political elites have been in taking the dignity of Americans away.

“For decades you watched as a corrupt political class in our nation’s capital looted your money, trampled on your dignity and pushed their radical agenda into every aspect of your lives.” Trump said.

Trump 2024!

