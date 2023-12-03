Trump Brings Down the House in Iowa: “We Are Going to Crush Crooked Joe Biden Next November!” (VIDEO)

President Trump was in the Cedar Rapids area of Iowa on Saturday ahead of the Republican Iowa caucuses set for January 15.

Trump confidently said he would win the 2024 election against crooked Joe Biden.

“We are going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November and we are going to very simply make America great again,” Trump said to a roaring crowd.

Watch:

On Monday, January 15th, we are going to win the Iowa caucuses, and then we are going to crush Crooked Joe Biden next November. – President Donald Trump Join our LIVE Coverage of President Trump’s Speech: https://t.co/fgU2hXJzRo pic.twitter.com/wVga6pA4Le — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 2, 2023

Joe Biden’s approval has been sinking overtime. Recent polls have shown that Trump is leading Biden in many swing states and on vital issues. The Gateway Pundit reported in November that Trump has been leading in these key states.

NEW POLL: Bloomberg/Morning Consult Trump is surging! The phony indictments have only opened more American’s eyes. GEORGIA

Trump 48% (+7)

Biden 41% ARIZONA

Trump 46% (+4)

Biden 42% PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 47% (+3)

Biden 44% NEVADA

Trump 46% (+3)

Biden 43% WISCONSIN… pic.twitter.com/AipovGFIGV — Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) November 9, 2023

President Trump went on to explain that Biden is the only President to weaponize the Justice Department against a main political rival.

The Deep State’s hired gun Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

In August Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“Before crooked Joe, no President in history ever weaponized the full force of the Justice Department, local attorneys general and district attorneys against American citizens or people running for office.” Trump said.

“If they want to run against me, they wouldn’t have indicted me four times and fought like hell to keep me off the ballot.” Trump continued.

Watch:

Before Crooked Joe, no President in history ever weaponized the full force of the DOJ, local attorney generals, or district attorneys. – President Donald Trump Join our LIVE Coverage of President Trump’s Speech: https://t.co/fgU2hXJzRo pic.twitter.com/pOWfrxL7XK — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 2, 2023

Trump also reminded the American people how the corrupt political elites have been in taking the dignity of Americans away.

“For decades you watched as a corrupt political class in our nation’s capital looted your money, trampled on your dignity and pushed their radical agenda into every aspect of your lives.” Trump said.

Watch:

For decades you watched as a corrupt political class in our nation’s capital looted your money and trampled on your dignity.

– President Donald Trump Join our LIVE Coverage of President Trump’s Speech: https://t.co/fgU2hXJzRo pic.twitter.com/vgRdXvxCz5 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 2, 2023

Trump 2024!