Transgender Inmate Who Tried to Castrate Himself Sues Georgia Prison for Causing ‘Severe’ Distress by Not Providing Sex Change

A transgender biological male inmate in Georgia has filed a lawsuit against the state’s Department of Corrections (GDC) for not granting him access to sex change procedures.

The male inmate tried to castrate himself in prison in July 2022.

The male inmate, housed in a prison for men, is listed as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit filed on December 6.

The lawsuit also names two of the prison system’s medical contractors.

According to the complaint, the GDC has refused to treat his “severe and overwhelming gender dysphoria,” which has caused Doe to continue to “suffer catastrophic gender dysphoria symptoms.”

LGBTQ Nation, a far-left outlet, reports:

According to the lawsuit, the 55-year-old Doe has identified as a woman since early childhood and began living publicly as a woman around 1988. Incarcerated in 1992, she has been held in Phillips State Prison since April 2022. She has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria by multiple medical professionals at the facilities in which she has been housed since 1993. She began receiving hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in 2015 but was denied access to items that would aid her social transition. The complaint alleges that GDC staff confiscated clothing that Doe tailored to appear more feminine and shaved her head bald as her hair began to grow out.

The complaint claims that the inmate attempted suicide in 2017 and 2019 because the state refused to give him a taxpayer-funded sex change.

One of the medical contractors also opted to discontinue his hormone replacement therapy treatments, citing “health risks (including her age, risk for blood clotting, and risk for stroke).”

At this point, Doe tried to castrate himself.

“GDC’s Blanket Ban caused Ms. Doe’s distress over not getting the surgeries and therefore caused her to self-harm. GDC’s Blanket Ban caused Ms. Doe immense pain and suffering,” the complaint claims.

Doe’s attorney, Scott Novak, an associate at Baker Botts, claimed in a press release that not giving him a sex change violates the U.S. Constitution.

“A blanket ban on providing gender-affirming surgery violates not only GDC’s own policy, but also basic medical standards and the U.S. Constitution,” Novak said in Tuesday’s press release. “We are proud to partner with Rights Behind Bars and the Fair Fight Initiative in seeking to obtain for Ms. Doe the medically necessary care and safe living conditions she should have had years ago.”