CHRIS WRAY GETS CAUGHT! Rep. Higgins Releases PHOTO of the Secret J6 Ghost Buses – ANOTHER SET of Ghost Buses Also Filmed in DC That Day – And Guess Who Was Escorting Them? (Video)

On Wednesday Republican Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) confronted FBI Director Chris Wray on FBI operatives working inside the crowds on January 6, 2021, during the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on domestic threats within the U.S.

This confrontation took place exactly a year after Rep. Higgins confronted Director Wray for FBI assets working inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Chris Wray refused to answer the questions – last year AND today!

During the hearing today, Rep. Higgins told Chris Wray:

Rep. Higgins: A year has passed. We sit here again, a year later. We, the people, still do not have a definitive answer from you or anyone else in the Biden administration regarding the FBI presence and participation in the months leading up to the November election and in the weeks and days prior to January 6 and on January 6 here in DC. We can’t get a straight answer, although we have a tremendous amount of evidence harvested and reviewed over the course of the last year, which you will see.

Rep. Higgins continued:

Rep. Higgins: You’re saying no violence orchestrated by FBI sources or agents… Are you familiar with, you know what a ghost vehicle is, Director? Director of the FBI certainly should. Do you know what a ghost bus is? Chris Wray: A ghost bus? Rep. Higgins: A ghost bus. Chris Wray: I’m not sure I’ve used that term before. Rep. Higgins: Okay. It’s pretty common in law enforcement. It’s a vehicle that’s used for secret purposes. It’s painted over. These two busses in the middle here. They were the first to arrive at Union Station on January 6, 500. I have all this evidence. I’m showing you a tip of this iceberg, Mr. Chairman. These two busses, Mr. Chairman, painted completely white, these busses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants stressed as Trump supporters deployed unto our Capitol on January 6. Your day is coming,

Rep. Clay Higgins then posted this photo of the secret ghost buses inside Union Station on January 6, 2021.

Following the hearing UltraMJTruth posted video of another set of ghost buses that rolled into Washington DC on January 6. According to witnesses the buses were allegedly filled with Antifa terrorists.

And guess who was escorting them?…

The police!

Here is the video.

Rep Clay Higgins Questions FBI Wray in relation to Filling "Ghost Busses" with FBI Informants Being Brought to the Capitol on January 6

Important: This second video with the police vehicle appears to be from a second group of “ghost buses” with four buses that arrived on January 6 in downtown Washington DC.

Rep. Higgins says he has more on the Union Station ghost buses from January 6.

And here are the mysterious protesters changing into pro-Trump costumes in the bushes near the US Capitol on January 6.