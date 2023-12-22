They Don’t Even Hide it Anymore: Democrat Staffer Kisses Satanic Statue at Michigan Capitol – Calls It Sexy

The Satanic Temple has unveiled a new “holiday” display, this time at the Michigan State Capitol.

As reported earlier, the group claims that the Satanic altars are meant to promote “religious diversity.”

It didn’t take long for a Democrat to kiss it.



Samantha Skorka, a Michigan Democrat staffer, posted a photo to Twitter-X of her kissing the Satanic display. She calls it “sexy.”

Skorka wrote this on her tweet before later deleting it, “In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen.”

The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol. Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it "s*xy" before quickly deleting her tweet.

Skorka followed up her tweet with holiday solstice greetings to pagans.

Don’t forget to wish a Pagan a happy Yule and a bright solstice — Samantha Skorka (@skorkasammi) December 21, 2023

When people show you who they are, believe them.

Michigan Democrats recently passed legislation allowing abortion up to birth.

This may explain the Satan monument on the state grounds.