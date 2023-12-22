They Don’t Even Hide it Anymore: Democrat Staffer Kisses Satanic Statue at Michigan Capitol – Calls It Sexy

The Satanic Temple has unveiled a new “holiday” display, this time at the Michigan State Capitol.

As reported earlier, the group claims that the Satanic altars are meant to promote “religious diversity.”

It didn’t take long for a Democrat to kiss it.

Samantha Skorka, a Michigan Democrat staffer, posted a photo to Twitter-X of her kissing the Satanic display. She calls it “sexy.”

Skorka wrote this on her tweet before later deleting it, “In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen.”

Skorka followed up her tweet with holiday solstice greetings to pagans.

When people show you who they are, believe them.

Michigan Democrats recently passed legislation allowing abortion up to birth.

This may explain the Satan monument on the state grounds.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

