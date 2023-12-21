Satanic Temple Unveils New ‘Holiday’ Display Featuring a Goat Skull at Michigan State Capitol

The Satanic Temple has unveiled a new “holiday” display, this time at the Michigan State Capitol.

The group claims that the Satanic altars are meant to promote “religious diversity.”

Last week, a Satanic Temple display was beheaded in the Iowa State Capitol by Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer.

“TST members across Michigan united to create their State Capitol holiday display,” the Satanic organization wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Lansing’s TST Candidate congregation crafted the goat with help from TST West Michigan and TST Detroit. Stop by the Capitol to view our Michigan congregations’ display!”

TST members across Michigan united to create their State Capitol holiday display. Lansing’s TST Candidate congregation crafted the goat with help from TST West Michigan and TST Detroit. Stop by the Capitol to view our Michigan congregations’ display! pic.twitter.com/xCdumh8NCs — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 19, 2023

The new display features two Nordic Pagan “yule goats,” one of which is adorned with a goat skull. Traditionally, the goat is burned as part of a ceremony “to alleviate pain and suffering,” according to a report from WILX News 10.

Members of the Satanic Temple gathered at the state capitol on Monday for the unveiling.

”Just the opportunity for us to all gather and be able to celebrate the year and celebrate our own achievements and celebrate religious plurality that’s what it’s all about for me,“ Minister of Satan Bender Bones told WILX.

$20,000 was raised in just three hours to cover legal fees for Cassidy after he tore down the Iowa display, which featured a goat’s head on a red-caped mannequin holding an inverted pentagram wreath.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Cassidy said he had beheaded the statue in order to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.”

BREAKING: @RepubSentinel can reveal that Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer, tore down and beheaded the Satan altar in the Iowa Capitol:https://t.co/rIYIdZOzee pic.twitter.com/tZDsmKM5Pm — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” Cassidy said. “Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water.”