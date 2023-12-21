Suspect Arrested in Connecticut for Murder of NBC Anchor’s 73-Year-Old Mother

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight’s mother.

The murder of Claudia Voight, 73, took place at her home in Vermont on February 20.

Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island, was arrested for the killing by marshals, local police, and Rhode Island State Police at a Connecticut hotel on Wednesday.

Conlon was originally being tracked in Rhode Island, before he traveled to Groton, Connecticut.

Fox News reports:

Law enforcement officials initially believed she suffered from a medical event but later determined she died from neck compression that was detectable only during an autopsy. In new details released Wednesday, Vermont State Police said Conlon rented a room in Claudia Voight’s home and stopped paying rent in late 2022 but remained in the home until allegedly attacking and killing her in February 2023. The reason for the attack was not disclosed.

Heidi Voight appeared to respond to the news on Facebook, writing simply, “HALLELUJAH.”

The anchor first publicly disclosed her mother’s cause of death in Facebook post in July, writing, “I have been carrying this painful secret: My mother’s death was not natural, nor peaceful,” she wrote. “My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest — her own home in Windham, Vermont. … This has broken me and changed me. But I am my mother’s daughter, and I will come back stronger. I will fight for her.”

Conlon is being held on $1 million bail, pending extradition to Vermont. He has been charged with second-degree murder.