Support J6 Children This Christmas With One Simple Act Of Kindness

The Patriot Mail Project is hosting its annual J6 Christmas Drive for the children of political hostages, the often forgotten victims of that day left behind with no one to provide for them.
Many of the children of America’s political hostages were present when the FBI raided their homes and dragged their father or mother away for their “role in the Capitol riot” and handled like serial killers and terrorists.
Biden’s stormtroopers have even pointed the laser beams of their guns at these children’s heads while apprehending their parents in predawn raids. Many of these kids are mocked and bullied in schools as mainstream disseminates reports about their “insurrectionist” parents.
The majority of J6 defendants are men and fathers, the breadwinners of their families, and roughly 80 percent of the roughly 1,211 J6 defendants are veterans. As they languish in pretrial detention, their families bear the grunt of paying exorbitant legal fees for years on end, and there’s no telling when their incarcerated loved one will return home.
The arbitrary sentencing applied to J6 defendants ranges from a month-long prison sentence to 22 years, the highest sentence handed to a defendant who wasn’t even in Washington DC on January 6.
At this very moment, Chris Wray and the FBI are plotting more raids on innocent Americans who attended the J6 protests. Meanwhile, employers refuse to hire family members who are targeted by the FBI for protesting, leaving some on the brink of homelessness.
Last year, PMP raised over $50,000 to purchase Christmas gifts for over 70 children of J6ers.
As the DOJ continues to charge and arrest more protesters, the group is helping even more children this year. PMP is sending the families of J6ers gift cards to ease the additional financial burden of holiday expenses amid record inflation.
This year PMP has raised $20,293 in donations, allowing the organization to send $122.99 to each J6 child.
Thank you to everyone who has helped so far. Please get those Christmas Cards for the children sent in & keep sharing the drive and auction. Update on the Christmas Drive. Raffle #’s are updated. All info can be found here @HelpStopHate @J6patriotnews @PatriotMail… pic.twitter.com/bHjseyCzqp
— Patriot Mail Project (Paula) (@prcalloway) December 3, 2023
But sending letters of support to these kids is just as important, Paula Calloway, PMP founder, contends.
Here we go, everyone. The first lectern ever up for auction has been added to the charity page. Thanks to @prcalloway for getting this going.
All proceeds for this item and everything else at the auction are going towards Christmas for the kids of January 6th.
I’m including an… pic.twitter.com/W5nuvMJhwN
— The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) December 3, 2023
A 2020 Reuters investigation corroborates the Justice Department’s finding that suicides are a top cause of jail deaths, noting a significant proportion of people who land in jail are from marginalized communities and grapple with symptoms of poverty, primarily substance abuse and mental illness, as well as unemployment and homelessness.
