“State Of Denial Arizona” Watch Party Followed by X Space with Kari Lake Attorneys Kurt Olsen, Bryan Blehm, Clay Parikh, and Rochelle Cabirac

Today at 12 pm EST, you can join a live watch party of the incredible 2022 Election documentary State Of Denial Arizona. The Gateway Pundits’ Brian Lupo will be co-hosting the Watch Party with Ashe Epp and the director of the documentary, Matt Thayer. You can watch below or click here to open the Rumble webpage.

Immediately following the Watch Party, there will be an open format Q&A X (formerly Twitter) Space with special guests Matt Thayer (director), Kurt Olsen and Bryan Blehm (Kari Lake’s attorneys), Certified Ethical Hacker and former voting systems tester Clay Parikh, and elections investigators Kevin Moncla and Rochelle Cabirac.

You can view the X Space here at approximately 1:45pm EST.

From State-of-Denial.com:

State of Denial tells the true story about the state of elections in the fourth largest county in America, Maricopa County, Arizona. The movie follows the story of Kari Lake’s legal team and citizen volunteers who came together during two court trials challenging the November 2022 general election. People can see and judge the evidence for themselves. That evidence shows that Maricopa County election officials are not following Arizona law on basic issues governing the use of electronic voting machines, chain of custody procedures for handling ballots, and verifying voter signatures. The question then becomes why are they doing this? Common sense tells you the answer.

The movie is also about a message of hope. People are now armed with knowledge about what goes on behind the scenes in elections. With that knowledge they can effectively challenge these corrupt systems. Go to https://www.state-of-denial.com to see the evidence and learn more how to take back your elections. Your freedom is at stake.