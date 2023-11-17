UPDATE: House Speaker Mike Johnson OFFICIALLY Releases First Batch of January 6 Surveillance Camera Footage – And Guess What?… No Insurrection! No Riot!

House Speaker Mike Johnson has recently made the first batch of January 6 footage publicly accessible through the Committee on House Administration website.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson has declared his intention to release thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans.”

This revelation follows an announcement made by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Wilkow Majority” on Thursday.

Gaetz shared that the footage will be made available through a special website, enabling any member of the public to view the videos.

‘“The way that the Jan. 6 tapes will be released will be through a website where any member of the public can go and observe the videos that are being released,” Gaetz said.

“My expectation is they’re going to be released in tranches and that the first tranche of the Johnson tapes to be released will be in days, not weeks,” he added.

BREAKING: The January 6th tapes will be released on a website where any member of the public can observe them. My expectation is that the first tranche of videos will be released by @SpeakerJohnson in the coming days. ️: @WilkowMajority https://t.co/i4KAs0sJav pic.twitter.com/V5GC9QFZ3K — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 17, 2023

On Friday, the Committee on House Administration (CHA) publicly launched the website containing the first trance of January 6 footage to the public.

Speaker Johnson issued the following statement:

When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored. This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials. I commend Chairman Loudermilk and his team for their diligent work to ensure the thousands of hours of videos are promptly processed to be uploaded to the committee’s public website. Processing will involve blurring the faces of private citizens on the yet unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture.

BREAKING: In this never-before-seen footage of the January 6th insurrection, you can see capitol police officers fighting for their lives as the violent insurrectionists endanger American democracy in real-time pic.twitter.com/DDqPWafrHI — George (@BehizyTweets) November 17, 2023

You can view the videos here.

“Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself. To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker. This website will be updated continuously with thousands of hours of footage,” Johnson wrote.