“Son of a B*tch… This Is Our Country!” – Muslim Youths Physically Attack Santa Claus in Germany, Rip His Costume

54-year-old Ranier B. has performed as Santa Claus for several years in Kassel, Germany. This year was different.
A group of Muslim youths attacked Ranier, beating him and ripping his Santa suit.
The Santa Claus performer was forced to flee as the youths screamed that this was “their country” and you’re a “son of a bitch!”
They may want to revamp those multiculturalism classes in Kassel.
This is not the first time Muslims have attacked German Christmas and holiday celebrations.
** in 2017 Muslims torched Germany’s oldest church on New Year’s Eve.
** In 2018 a hatchet-wielding jihadist screaming “allahu akbar” was arrested at a Christmas market.
** In 2019 eight Arabs attacked a Christmas Eve party at St. Nicolai’s church in Chemnitz.
** And in 2016 a Pakistani refugee killed at least 12 people when he drove a truck through the Berlin Christmas market.
Remix News reported:
German state police are searching for a group of youths who are suspected of committing actual bodily harm against a middle-aged man dressed up as Santa Claus on his way to perform at an event in Hesse.
The 54-year-old victim was due to perform at the Königsalm on Königsplatz in the city of Kassel on Dec. 6 when he was approached by a gang of youths who crossed the street and confronted him.
According to the victim, Rainer B., the gang comprised several teenagers of a migrant background around 15 years of age. He told police they insulted him, calling him a “son of a bitch” and a “fat man” and ordered him to remove his Santa Claus costume.
They said they were Muslim and that Germany was “their country,” the victim said, as reported by the Hessische Allgemeine newspaper.
When he refused, the gang turned violent and struck him, resulting in injuries to his neck and tearing his costume. In self-defense, the man hit one of his attackers in the face, causing them to flee towards Martinsplatz.
The victim noted that several people witnessed the attack and, rather than intervening, laughed at him and applauded the migrant attackers.