“Son of a B*tch… This Is Our Country!” – Muslim Youths Physically Attack Santa Claus in Germany, Rip His Costume

54-year-old Ranier B. has performed as Santa Claus for several years in Kassel, Germany. This year was different.

A group of Muslim youths attacked Ranier, beating him and ripping his Santa suit.

The Santa Claus performer was forced to flee as the youths screamed that this was “their country” and you’re a “son of a bitch!”

They may want to revamp those multiculturalism classes in Kassel.

This is not the first time Muslims have attacked German Christmas and holiday celebrations.

** in 2017 Muslims torched Germany’s oldest church on New Year’s Eve.

** In 2018 a hatchet-wielding jihadist screaming “allahu akbar” was arrested at a Christmas market.

** In 2019 eight Arabs attacked a Christmas Eve party at St. Nicolai’s church in Chemnitz.

** And in 2016 a Pakistani refugee killed at least 12 people when he drove a truck through the Berlin Christmas market.

Remix News reported: