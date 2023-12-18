“Shut the F**k Up!” – Vivek Ramaswamy Goes Off on Van Jones After CNN Leftist Whined About Him Exposing the Democrats’ Scheme to Replace Americans (VIDEO)

Phoenix, Arizona – Vivek Ramaswamy did not mince words in going after radical leftist CNN commentator Van Jones during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2023 event in Phoenix. This came in response to a series of disgusting remarks Jones made about Ramaswamy earlier this month.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Ramaswamy stated a series of uncomfortable truths during the last GOP presidential debate that the political establishment mocks. This includes the Great Replacement Theory, a sinister scheme the Democrats have long pushed to replace native-born Americans and obtain a permanent majority in America.

This particular moment caused Jones to be rattled on CNN. He called Ramaswamy “very, very, dangerous,” “a demagogue,” and “despicable.”

Jones then closed by accusing Ramaswamy of nearly engaging in “Nazi propaganda.”

Van Jones melts down over Vivek talking about the Great Replacement theory: “Literally, I was shaking listening to him” “He is going to outlive Trump by about 50 years, and you are watching the rise of a demagogue that is very despicable” pic.twitter.com/EEP2NY9gEw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 7, 2023

Ramaswamy colorfully responded to Jones and brought down the house.

WATCH:

VIVEK: “Van Jones should just shut the f*ck up” pic.twitter.com/3UGCIDs3ke — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2023

Transcript:

Ramaswamy: We demand a government that tells us the truth in this country! That is what we require. We can handle the truth! That is what it means to be a citizen in this country. I say this on the debate stage to a bunch of Republicans shaking in their boots…these are the things you’re not supposed to say in the Republican Party, even today. And then you got the mainstream media… You got this character Van Jones afterward saying, “This is the rise of an American demagogue who is going to live 50 years longer than Trump; this is dangerous.” “I am shaking” that’s what he says. (laughing) Just shut the f**k up!

(Crowd explodes in cheers)

Ramaswamy: And the third point, just shut the f**k up! Van Jones at CNN, we’re done with it.

All conservatives should take this exact approach from Ramaswamy when dealing with the liberal corporate media instead of groveling for approval. Punching back ten times harder is the only way to deal with bullies.