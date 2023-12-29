Democrat California Secretary of State Keeps Trump on Ballot Following Calls for Removal

California’s Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, has decided to keep former President Donald Trump on the presidential primary ballot.

Despite mounting pressure from various Democratic figures, including California’s own Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Secretary of State Shirley Weber has certified the list of candidates for the state’s GOP presidential primary, explicitly including Donald Trump.

This decision comes against a backdrop of requests for Trump’s removal based on claims he violated the “insurrection clause” of the U.S. Constitution.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Weber, Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis references the recent ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court in Anderson v. Griswold, which deemed former President Trump ineligible for Colorado’s ballot, citing his alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021, “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

It should be noted that Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States. Trump told his supporters to be PEACEFUL!

Weber’s office released the list of certified candidates late Thursday night, subsequently drawing attention to California’s position in the ongoing national debate surrounding the former president’s eligibility.

Emphasizing the gravity of the decision, Weber shared in her statements last week that the action of removing a candidate from the ballot “is not something my office takes lightly.”

“Removing a candidate from the ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not something my office takes lightly and is not as simple as the requirement that a person be at least 35 years old to be president,” Weber wrote in response to Kounalakis’ letter.

“I am guided by my commitment to follow the rule of law,” Weber added. “Our commitment to and respect for the rule of law has, and will continue to guide, our course in this matter. Adherence to this fundamental principle — so essential in our democracy — even in the face of public pressure, will help inspire confidence in our elections and our election processes.”

The finalized roster of candidates for the March primary in California was officially submitted on December 28.

Below is the official list of certified candidates:

Donald J. Trump (Republican)

Ryan L Binkley (Republican)

Chris Christie (Republican)

Ron DeSantis (Republican)

Nikki Haley (Republican)

Asa Hutchinson (Republican)

Vivek Ramaswamy (Republican)

David Stuckenberg (Republican)

Rachel Swift (Republican)

Joseph R Biden Jr (Democratic)

President R Boddie (Democratic)

Eban Cambridge (Democratic)

Gabriel Cornejo (Democratic)

Stephen P Lyons (Democratic)

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato (Democratic)

Dean Phillips (Democratic)

Marianne Williamson (Democratic)

James Bradley (American Independent)

Jill Stein (Green)

Charles Ballay (Libertarian)

Claudia De la Cruz (Peace and Freedom)

Jasmine Sherman (Peace and Freedom)

Cornel West (Peace and Freedom)

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Weber to serve as California’s Secretary of State in 2020.