“Send Them All Back…Trump, Get in Here and Clean This Mess Up!” – Chicago Activist Mugged by Reality EXPLODES on Corrupt Chicago City Council for Coddling Illegals and Seemingly Endorses Trump (VIDEO)

There is an old saying that a new conservative is a liberal mugged by reality. This might be the case for one long-time Chicago activist after seeing how the local government is ruining his beloved city.

Thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders policies, thousands of illegal aliens have arrived in the Windy City over the past year by bus and plane. Border state governors overwhelmed by the crisis have now begun flying illegals to Chicago as well.

But Chicago city officials led by Marxist mayor Brandon Williams do not care. As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the Chicago City Council last week blocked an effort to put the city’s sanctuary city status on the ballot during a meeting last week.

This infuriated one long-time Chicago activist in particular. The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday that during the same meeting, an 81-year-old Chicago resident named George Blakemore exploded on the corrupt city council in epic fashion for coddling illegal aliens and dropped multiple truth bombs on their heads.

Blakemore is a well-known activist who has attended every public meeting possible, from the City Council to the Chicago Board of Education to the Water Reclamation District,

Blakemore demanded every single illegal be shipped back across the U.S.-Mexico border and that they should have ICE called on them.

He also pointed out in his tirade that these illegals compete with legal Chicagoans for jobs, housing, and food.

This brutal truth is especially acute in the black community, where poor African Americans are regularly replaced by illegals for cheap labor purposes.

Blakemore closed his rant by seemingly endorsing Trump for President and took one last slam at the Chicago City Council.

WATCH:

Black Chicago Resident EXPLODES at City Council Meeting over Migrant Crisis: “Trump, come in here and clean this mess up!” pic.twitter.com/IBpLDOZFej — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2023

Transcript:

Blakemore: I am anti-illegal immigrant. Send them all back across the Rio Grande! Make them obey our immigration and naturalization laws. To see another group come over here – it’s disgraceful, it’s un-American! And these rules that you have, who made these rules…What about the black children in the ghetto? We got to move over for them. They (the City Council) move us out, and then they (illegals) come in! They compete with us for jobs and goods! I am strictly advocating for black people. Call ICE on them. Trump, come in here and clean this mess up! The most corrupt city in the United States is the city of Chicago.

Blackwell and his fellow Chicagoans not only need to back Trump, but they also need to toss out the local leaders who have made Chicago a haven for illegal aliens.

We cannot ignore, however, the fact these fed-up residents elected these clowns to begin with.