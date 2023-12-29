Rogue Wave Slams Into Crowd in Ventura: At Least Eight Injured Amid High Surf Warnings (VIDEO)

In an unexpected and terrifying event, a rogue wave crashed onto a Ventura beach this Thursday morning, resulting in injuries to eight people and prompting officials to issue high surf warnings and close local beaches.

At the end of Seward Avenue, where the wave struck with full force, bystanders were taken by surprise.

Among them was Colin Hoag, who was on a morning run when he witnessed the terrifying scene.

“My first thought was, get out of the way of this,” Hoag told NBC Los Angeles. “This is Mother Nature. You can’t stop her. She’ll plow through anything.”

The incident, described by onlookers as “horrific” and akin to “a horror movie,” saw people scrambling for safety as the wave overtook the shoreline, partially submerging a pickup truck on the beach.

The chaotic scene was captured on video, displaying a frantic rush away from the surf.

WATCH:

#HighSurf – Watch when a rogue wave hits the beach at the end of Seward Ave in the City of Ventura. This occurred during the high surf advisory at high tide. Because of this wave eight people were transported to local hospitals. Currently the beaches are closed in Ventura County… pic.twitter.com/VlRlgRLhpn — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 29, 2023

Here’s another video:

A rogue wave slammed into a crowd of onlookers in Ventura today. Viewer sent @NewsChannel312 this video. At least eight people were injured. WARNING: Video not censored pic.twitter.com/mHU74ES0F7 — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) December 29, 2023

Authorities had issued high surf and coastal flood warnings for Ventura County beaches that day. As a precautionary measure, beaches across the county, including the Ventura Pier, were closed due to the hazardous surf conditions.

Ventura police issued a “Dangerous High Surf Alert,” effective until 10 pm on Saturday, December 29. The alert extends from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park, advising the public to avoid the Pierpont area and all beaches until further notice

DANGEROUS HIGH SURF ALERT – A high surf warning is in effect for Ventura until 10pm on Sat, Dec 29. All beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park are CLOSED due to large, breaking waves & severe coastal flooding. Avoid the Pierpont area & all beaches until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cchnhhhwCy — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) December 28, 2023

Sand and sandbags have been made accessible to residents to fortify their properties.

Sand & sandbags are available to Ventura residents at the City’s Maintenance Yard, located at 336 Sanjon Rd. It’s best to pick-up off Chrisman Ave. Supplies are limited & available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents will need to bring their own shovel to move the sand pic.twitter.com/BXX9Myrotg — City of Ventura (@cityofventura) December 29, 2023

The Ventura county fire department dozer crews are also on the scene, constructing a protective berm to shield the area from the potential onslaught of more powerful waves predicted for Saturday.