Rep. Brandon Williams, Who Voted to Expel Rep. Santos, Filmed Threatening his Former Campaign Manager at DC Charity Event: “You F*ck with my Family, I’ll End Every Relationship That You Have” (VIDEO)

U.S. Representative Brandon Williams (R-NY) is embroiled in controversy following a recorded altercation with his former campaign manager at a Washington D.C. charity event.

The incident occurred at an annual holiday party organized by the BGR Group, a prominent lobbying firm. The event, held at a local museum, was attended by members of Congress, staffers, and lobbyists, Syracuse reported.

During the recorded confrontation, Williams can be seen in a tense face-off with Michael Gordon, who served as campaign manager during the congressman’s successful 2022 bid for the 22nd Congressional District seat.

Williams can be heard threatening Gordon, indicating a willingness to ruin Gordon’s relationships in response to alleged actions taken against the congressman’s family.

“… Just so you know I haven’t done anything. Everything. You f*ck with my family, I’ll end every relationship that you have! Every single friend! Do you understand me? You think I don’t know?” said Williams.

Williams appears to knock a cell phone from another former staff member, Ryan Sweeney, who was apparently recording the exchange.

According to Syracuse, the cell phone landed under a table, and the situation only ceased to heighten when Gordon chose to walk away.

WATCH:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @Brandon4ny22 shouts at and threatens his former campaign manager and chief of staff at a holiday charity event in DC. @CitrusTVNews @RepWilliams: “You F*CK with my family, I’ll end every relationship that you have!” #NY22 pic.twitter.com/VV6SYWevNp — Luke Radel (@lukeradel) December 1, 2023

Taylor Weyeneth, the communication director of Rep. Williams, has staunchly defended Williams, bringing into question the behavior of the former staffers.

On the social media platform X, Weyeneth claimed that the video does not capture the full story and claimed that both Gordon and Sweeney made disparaging remarks about Williams’ family members, which led to the altercation.

“Here is what was omitted from the video: What you are seeing is two former staffers who were fired by the Congressman earlier this year. Both individuals, the one being confronted by the Congressman and the one filming, made rude comments about the female members of the Congressman’s family. These individuals planted stories with the media and one of them physically shoved the Congressman at a holiday event (edited from the video). As a former nuclear submarine officer known for his temperament and poise, tonight should be a lesson to all, never go after this Navy Nuke’s family.”

Gordon and Sweeney have denied these accusations, maintaining that they did not provoke Williams physically or verbally. Gordon recounted the unsettling experience, saying, “I thought he was going to take a swing at me.”

This controversy follows closely on the heels of the House of Representatives’ vote to expel Rep. George Santos, a decision supported by 105 Republicans, including Brandon Williams.

Earlier, Williams wrote, “The expulsion of George Santos was long overdue. As I’ve called for his exit from Congress since January, the time has finally come. Goodbye George.”

The expulsion of George Santos was long overdue. As I’ve called for his exit from Congress since January, the time has finally come. Goodbye George. https://t.co/24DDlOw61Q — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) December 1, 2023

Santos, commenting on the incident, criticized the ethical standards of his colleagues and alluded to the hypocrisy in the handling of such situations.

“Unethical behavior that will get a slap on the wrist from Rep. Michael Guest ((R-MS) and band,” Santos wrote.

“I’m told Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) was there and saw everything… will he be taking matters into his own hands and doing the right thing as a member of the Ethics Committee?”

“But hey they said I was lying today on the house floor when I said it’s all about late partying and drinking… Here you have some solid proof America!” Santos concluded.