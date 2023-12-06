REVEALED: Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Exchange Over 50 PRIVATE Emails With Key Hunter Business Associate – HUNDREDS of Total Communications Between the Pair

The walls continue to close in on Joe Biden despite him pulling out all the stops including hiding his own identity.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a never-before-seen email search showing that Biden sent 54 private emails to Hunter Biden’s close business associate and accountant, Eric Schwerin, using the pseudonym Robert Ware.

Biden has consistently denied he has no knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings. This provides even more proof of his outrageous lies.

Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) notes Scherwin was deeply embedded in the Biden Crime Family, even helping the White House spin Hunter’s ties to Burisma.

As his business partner, Schwerin was involved in the Biden family affairs & even gave the White House talking points about Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma. Suspiciously, this data shows 54 e-mails were exchanged solely between Schwerin and Vice President Biden. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) December 6, 2023

The Daily Caller notes the committee acquired the email data from IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler. He testified Tuesday behind closed doors alongside fellow IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

Here is the email exhibit released by the committee:

Joe Biden Emails Schwerin by James Lynch

Smith notes that email activity between Scherwin and Biden skyrocketed while the the then-vice president took taxpayer funded trips to Ukraine in 2014.

For example, Biden emailed Scherwin five times in three days in the lead up to a June 2014 Ukraine trip. After Biden returns to the States, he and Hunter’s business partner emailed 27 times before his return trip that November.

Smith noted in a statement there were HUNDREDS of total emails between the pair.

One document alone provides data on hundreds of emails showing that Joe Biden used aliases to communicate one-on-one directly with Hunter Biden’s business partner who set up the Biden shell companies, and that the White House communicated directly with Hunter Biden while he was out selling the Biden brand around the world. Exhibit 606 provides only a small window into Joe Biden’s use of private email addresses and aliases. But, the data here is very interesting. The file reveals 327 emails.

All messages from Biden came from alias emails including Robin Ware, JRB Ware, and Robert L. Peters.

The documents show that Joe Biden aliases, such as Robin Ware, JRB Ware, and Robert L. Peters, also formed the basis of email addresses. Surprisingly, these documents show 38 examples of the White House emailing a Joe Biden alias and copying Hunter Biden’s business email account pic.twitter.com/AB3Vt3yVuW — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) December 6, 2023

It is unknown at this point what topics were covered in most of the emails or who else was made aware of the messages.

The Gateway Pundit reported in August that House Oversight Committee James Comer dropped a list of pseudonyms Biden used as Vice-president and formally requested the National Archives to hand over all un-redacted records of Biden using them.

Biden used the email address “[email protected]” while Barack Obama’s sidekick and that his aide John Flynn cc’d Hunter on 10 emails containing Joe’s schedule between May 18 and June 15, 2016.

He also used “Robin Ware” and “JRB Ware” while “working” as vice-president.