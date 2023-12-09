Republicans of House Committee on Education Open Investigation of Harvard, MIT and Penn After Hearing on Anti-Semitism

The congressional hearings on anti-Semitism in higher education this week were a disaster for Harvard, MIT and Penn. The presidents of these schools showed the nation how insane our college campuses have become in recent years.

Now Republicans of the Committee on Education are opening a formal investigation into these schools.

There is nothing these schools would love more than for this public relations nightmare to end and fade into history but this investigation ensures that isn’t going to happen. The public is going to learn even more about what is happening at these schools.

Inside Higher Ed reports:

House Education Panel to Investigate Harvard, Penn, MIT The House Education and Workforce Committee said Thursday that it would formally investigate Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania for their recent responses to campus antisemitism—and warned that other inquiries could follow. North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx, the Republican chair of the committee, said in a statement Thursday that the testimony of the three institutions’ presidents at a hearing on antisemitism earlier this week was “absolutely unacceptable.” “Committee members have deep concerns with their leadership and their failure to take steps to provide Jewish students the safe learning environment they are due under law,” Foxx said. The committee is planning to investigate the “learning environment” at the three universities, along with their policies and disciplinary procedures. The probe will include “substantial document requests” and subpoenas.

More from Hot Air:

The three presidents have since tried to offer apologies for their refusal to unequivocally say that calling for the elimination of Israel and Jews during antisemitic demonstrations on campus breaches what is acceptable speech. The word frequently used by the presidents was “context.” They claimed that threats to Jews on campus had to be seen “in context” and not immediately called out. It was shocking to hear how they were so adamant in allowing such behavior. They would not say that calling for genocide was against institutional policy, despite being given many opportunities by committee members to do so during the hearing. Most of the criticism has gone to Harvard President Claudine Gay and Penn President Liz Magill. Major donors have pulled back on their pledges of financial contributions.

One or more of these college presidents could be out of a job before this is over. As they should be. Their testimony this week was shocking and disgusting.