Report: Bill Clinton Criticized Hillary’s 2016 Presidential Campaign: “Could Not Sell P***y on a Troop Train”

Former President Bill Clinton reportedly criticized wife Hillary’s failed presidential campaign against Donald Trump in the fall of 2016 as not being able to “sell p*ssy to a troop train” according to a Fox News report on a new book by Intercept reporter Ryan Grim.

The decades long Clinton marriage has been rocked by Bill’s numerous affairs and allegations of rape and sexual assault. Hillary was accused by several of Bill’s alleged victims of intimidating them and covering up for Bill.

Bill Clinton was impeached by the House in late 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice in a sexual assault lawsuit by Paula Jones that uncovered an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in early 1999 after a pro forma trial.



Bill and Hillary Clinton at the Hamptons, August 2021, file screen image.

Fox News excerpt:

A passage in “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution” by The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, which was released last week, says the former president allegedly tore into his wife’s campaign for being ineffective communicators and, more specifically, said they could not sell “p—- on a troop train.” The statement from Bill Clinton, which he allegedly made to a close confidante during the fall of 2016, coincidentally came to light as Democrats reportedly tapped Hillary to help with Biden’s re-election efforts. Grim appears to be the first to report the remarks in a portion of his book examining the communication efforts of her campaign and then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “Former president Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics, was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign ‘could not sell p—- on a troop train,'” Grim wrote in the book.

Bill Clinton reportedly also criticized Hillary for not campaigning enough in the Midwest, losing key swing states to Trump that cost her the presidency.

NBC News reported this week that the Biden campaign has enlisted Hillary as a ‘key player’ in his 2024 campaign (excerpt):