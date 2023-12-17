REPORT: Biden Judicial Nominee Sits on Board of Group With Ties to Terrorists and Cop Killers

Adeel Abdullah Mangi is a Biden judicial nominee to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

He sits on the board of a group with direct ties to cop killers and domestic terrorists. Is the Biden administration just trolling America at this point? Is this person really fit to be a judiciary nominee?

There is a direct connection from this man to the Weather Underground. Did Obama make this recommendation?

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

‘Historic’ Biden Judicial Nominee Sits on Board of Group Founded by Cop-Killing Domestic Terrorist President Joe Biden’s latest judicial nominee, whom the White House is hailing as “historic” due to his Muslim faith, serves on the advisory board of a left-wing group with extensive ties to convicted cop killers, the Washington Free Beacon has found. Adeel Abdullah Mangi, whom Biden tapped to serve on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, is an advisory board member of Alliance of Families for Justice. The organization, which works to end “mass incarceration,” was formed in 2016 with Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin as a founding director. Boudin pleaded guilty to the murder of two police officers and a security guard during an armored truck robbery in 1981. The FBI named Weather Underground a domestic terrorist organization following a string of bombings and robberies in the 1970s and ‘80s. The Alliance of Families for Justice, where Mangi has served since 2019, organized an event in 2021 to urge the release of six Black Panther and Black Liberation Army members serving life in prison for murdering police officers. The Alliance referred to the cop killers—including Black Panther members Mumia Abu-Jamal, H. Rap Brown, and others—as “freedom fighters” and claimed they were illegally targeted by the FBI.

Mangi also served on an advisory board for a group at Rutgers University which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by inviting convicted terrorists to speak. He was questioned about this by Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana just last week. Watch:

What are we doing as a country? How is this man even being considered?

