Remember When Jill Biden Said ‘Decency is on the Ballot’ in 2020? How Has That Worked Out?

Just before the 2020 election, Jill Biden wrote the following words on Twitter/X: “Decency is on the Ballot.”

You probably remember this, but apparently none of the Democrats in Washington do. Just last week alone, we had a Democrat staffer filming gay pornography in the Senate and leftists put up a Satanic display in the Iowa Capitol building. And that’s hardly the end of it.

Conservative personality Robby Starbuck posted a serious reminder of all the ‘decency’ we’ve seen under Biden over the last few years.

Here’s the full list in Starbuck’s post:

Since this tweet: • Joe had a trans activist shake their fake breasts on the White House lawn

• Cocaine found at the White House

• Male Biden appointee steals Womens clothes at airports to wear them

• Gay sex tape filmed in the Senate

• Joe’s son had sex tapes go public and more info on his sexual relationship with his dead brothers wife went public

• Drag Shows on military bases

• Joe caught in corruption scandal after his son Hunter is revealed to have been paid millions by foreign sources for no good reason and Joe was involved despite telling voters he never was

• Navy hires drag queens to recruit more drag queens to join the military

• Taxpayer funded sex changes

• Biden defends child sex changes

• Biden interviewed by Dylan Mulvaney This is just a short list, it could be thousands of bullet points.

Not to mention, the fentanyl, homelessness, trashed cities and public parks, looting, violence, and deleting the first and fourth amendments. — MattATX (@MattATX81) December 16, 2023

“Decency is on the ballot”…. Jill Biden, October 27, 2020 ‍ pic.twitter.com/vaDu1p0UF0 — (@Godfatherparte2) December 18, 2023

Her original post is still live.

Decency is on the ballot. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) October 27, 2020

Laughable. Straight up comedy.